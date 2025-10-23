Jones Bros Hits First Pour Milestone on Windy Standard III Wind Farm

A leading civil engineering firm has helped Windy Standard III Wind Farm reach a significant construction milestone with the first pouring of concrete on turbine foundations.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is the principal contractor for the multi-million-pound 20-turbine scheme in Dumfries and Galloway, which will have the capacity to power more than 130,000 UK homes annually.

The North Wales-headquartered contractor completed the 400m3 pour in approximately nine hours by utilising its two on-site concrete batching plants, which cuts down vehicle movements both offsite and onsite, and helps streamline programme delivery.

The Fred. Olsen Renewables-led development, first consented in 2021, will be capable of generating 87.6 megawatts of renewable energy.

Elliot Bidmead, Project Manager for Jones Bros, is excited that the project is on schedule.

He said: “Reaching and completing the first foundation pour is always a significant milestone on our wind farm developments.

“It is the culmination of weeks of tireless work by our highly skilled and well-organised team, which is already focused on making further progress in the forthcoming weeks and months.”

The pouring of concrete for turbine foundations follows the completion of ground investigation, access track construction, and associated crane hardstand construction, to allow for turbine delivery and erection.

The Jones Bros team of 47, including apprentices, is now undertaking remaining foundation construction, construction of the control building and cabling works, ahead of turbine delivery starting in April 2026.

First power generation from the wind farm in south west Scotland is expected in winter 2026.

Jones Bros Contracts Director, Garod Evans, said: “It’s a key landmark in the delivery of what is another sizeable renewable energy scheme in Scotland.

“We have recently reached a similar stage on another wind farm in the country, while we are working on a number of other live projects.

“It’s a portfolio that showcases the talented team we have at our disposal.”

Eirik Brandsdal, Project Manager at Fred. Olsen Renewables, said: “This is a major milestone for Windy Standard III.

“The Jones Bros team has worked tirelessly and with precision to reach this point, and we’re thrilled with the pace and professionalism they’ve brought to the project.

“Their efficient delivery is helping us stay firmly on track for first power in 2026.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.