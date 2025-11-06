Jones Bros Demonstrates Robust ESG Practices Across Major UK Schemes

A leading civil engineering firm is advancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts through solar-powered generators, fuel-efficient machinery, and on-site health and safety milestones.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK’s latest ESG report shines the spotlight on several projects, including Penrhyn Bay coastal defence scheme in North Wales, North Kyle Wind Farm in Scotland, and the Vita Nova Centre in Cheshire.

Work on the latter, a 100 per cent carbon neutral operations building in Middlewich, saw fuel consumption cut by more than 50 per cent using solar power generators.

A cement stabilisation design further minimised pollution by eliminating the need for 600 vehicle movements, whilst water usage was reduced by 85 per cent through the installation of a rainwater harvesting system.

Environmental stewardship was further demonstrated by the Ruthin-based firm after it successfully relocated a shore-sized habitat of honeycomb reef worm as part of the £7.5m Penrhyn Bay programme.

The project itself earned a rating of ‘excellent’ for site practices from the Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), achieving a perfect score in both the ‘respect the community’ and ‘value their workforce’ categories.

In addition, the company has shown strong health and safety credentials after reaching 500,000 hours on-site without a lost time incident on the £300 million North Kyle Wind Farm scheme near Dalmellington, Scotland.

Jones Bros Chairman, Huw Jones MBE, said: “At Jones Bros, responsible business practices are at the heart of everything we do, as shown in our latest ESG report.

“We believe it’s important to set an example of the standard of conduct expected for civil engineering firms across the UK and, as such, we aim to continue delivering high-quality results and communicating our successes to inspire other companies to do the same.”

The Ruthin-headquartered firm also sports a portfolio of clean energy infrastructure projects including the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, situated off the coast of Yorkshire, which will power six million British homes upon completion.

Other sustainability projects include £24.6 million tidal energy scheme Morlais in Anglesey and the Havant Thicket Reservoir in Hampshire – the first large-scale new water storage reservoir in the UK since the 1980s.

In addition, investing in the future of the industry remains a priority with a new operative training scheme launched to replace the level two apprenticeship removed by the Welsh Government.

Jones Bros has recruited more than 300 apprentices over the past decade.

New plant has also been a focus for the Welsh firm, with its recent purchase of hybrid HB365LC-11s excavators. Each machine saves more than six litres of fuel per hour.

Huw continued: “We wouldn’t be able to achieve such fantastic results without the hard work of all our team, so I’m thankful to everyone for their dedication and the tangible difference it makes to our operations.

“Looking ahead, I’m excited to see how we will continue to benefit the communities we work with, support our staff, and play a key role in delivering major projects across the UK.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited hundreds of apprentices over the years.