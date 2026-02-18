jobmate Showcases Next-Generation Cloud ERP for Finance Practitioners at FAB UK 2026

jobmate, a leading provider of cloud-native operational ERP software, will showcase its latest cloud ERP system, designed to streamline job management, operational control and financial connectivity at this year’s Finance, Accounting & Bookkeeping Show (FAB UK) on 11–12 March 2026 at the NEC, Birmingham.

FAB UK is promoted as the UK’s premier showcase for accounting and finance professionals, where more than 100 technology vendors and over 6,000 senior finance leaders gather to explore the tools and innovations shaping the future of the profession.

On stand A40, the jobmate team will be on hand to demonstrate how its native cloud ERP platform helps organisations bridge the gap between operational performance and financial insight.

The system enables businesses to gain real-time visibility of jobs, workforce activity, assets and costs, while integrating with leading accounting platforms including Sage (Tech Partner) and Xero payment solutions such as Stripe.

By providing finance teams with accurate, live operational data, jobmate says it helps improve financial reporting accuracy, forecasting and profitability tracking, while at the same time, enabling business and operations managers to streamline workflows, improve workforce productivity and reduce administrative overheads.

Benefits says the company, which lead to greater control over performance and profitability.

“Finance practitioners and business managers today need more than just financial data,” said Chris Dalton, CEO at jobmate. “They need clear operational insight that connects with accounting workflows. To this end and more, we’re excited to bring jobmate’s best-in-class ERP capabilities to FAB UK and to demonstrate how organisations can benefit from a simple, intuitive system that supports smarter decision-making and sustainable business growth.”

Visitors to the jobmate stand will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of jobmate’s cloud ERP platform and explore how its integrations with accounting and payment platforms help improve financial visibility and operational efficiency.

jobmate is designed to support businesses across a wide range of service-led industries, enabling organisations to manage jobs including workforce scheduling, asset tracking, compliance and operational reporting. All from a single cloud-based platform that can be accessed securely from any device.