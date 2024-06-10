JLG launches ES4046 electric drive scissor lift in Europe

JLG Industries, a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, has announced the European launch of the ES4046 electric scissor lift.

The latest addition to the ES slab scissor range has indoor and outdoor capabilities that maximise productivity. It is lightweight and easily manoeuvrable with zero turning circle, and is provided with full life-cycle support.

Productivity is enhanced with more than a 40% increase in duty cycles compared with its hydraulic drive predecessor, allowing operators to work for longer on a single charge. The ES4046 is also the highest ES series scissor, with an indoor platform height of 11.9m (8.75m outdoors), and the lowest gross-weight scissor in its class. When used indoors, it can take up to three workers, the highest occupancy of any model in the ES series.

The ES4046 is also the first ES scissor lift to use maintenance-free AC drive motors, which help to increase efficiency, reduce noise, and allow it to travel at 50% higher stowed speed than previous JLG models of this size. Maintenance time and costs are also reduced by the incorporation of parts commonality, fewer hoses and fittings, and a single lift cylinder.

The ES4046 is available with JLG ClearSky Smart Fleet, the industry’s first two-way fleet management and communication platform, allowing for easier tracking. Optional features include the CleanGuard ® leak containment system for working on sensitive flooring, a 900-watt inverter to charge tools and SkySense ® enhanced detection system that helps to protect workers and property.

“Specifically designed to meet the demands of the future, the ES4046 is built with new power options and advanced technologies in mind,” says Nicola Sacchet, EMEAI Product Manager for Boom, Scissor and Vertical Products. “This scissor lift will evolve as operator needs change, to expand capabilities and continue to deliver the highest levels of productivity, efficiency and safety.”