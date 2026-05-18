JCB’s Dualdrive Clocks Big Time Savings On Site

One of JCB’s DualDrive backhoe loaders is slashing the time spent on tasks for a Barnsley-based groundworks company.

The JCB 4CX Pro DualDrive model is making short work of a range of tasks including ditching and repositioning on large groundworks projects for Jack Elliott Groundworks Ltd.

Supplied by JCB dealer TC Harrison, the new machine was chosen for its flexibility, versatility and cost effectiveness on site and has already boosted productivity.

Jack Elliott Groundworks Ltd Director, Jack Elliott said: “JCB DualDrive adds value on site in a number of ways. Certainly less fatigue for the operator and a reduction in the amount of time required to do a set task. Repositioning now can be done in a matter of seconds, whereas before you’d be lifting your bucket, spinning your seat around, lifting your stabilisers, driving forward. Now all this operation can be done simultaneously, with 2 or 3 actions happening at the same.

“DualDrive certainly makes the job easier and faster. It has made a great machine even better, bringing time savings, greater comfort and efficiencies across our business. We won’t get another backhoe loader without it.”

Established in 2007, Jack Elliott Groundworks Ltd began with one JCB mini excavator and now operates 12 JCB machines. It offers manned plant hire across South Yorkshire from its company headquarters in Barnsley.