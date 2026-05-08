JCB Wins Major Industry Accolade for Machine Safety Aid

JCB has won a major award for an industry-leading machine safety aid on its world leading Loadall telescopic handlers. The ‘Hire Industry Product of the Year’ for JCB INTELLISENSE was presented at the Hire Awards of Excellence in London organised by Hire Association Europe and the Event Hire Association.

The innovative technology promotes safer working on sites by alerting operators of pedestrians in areas of risk using Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras.

When pedestrians are detected in the area, there are visual warnings inside the cab for the operator and audio warnings both inside and outside the cab to warn the operator, the pedestrian and other site workers.

JCB Loadall Group Business Director Peter Jowett said: “We are honoured to receive the award for the ‘Hire Industry Product of the Year’, which recognises the innovative approach that JCB continues to take to benefit customers, fleet owners and site operatives alike.”

JCB INTELLISENSE is compatible with the JCB 535-125, 540-140 and 540-180 Loadall telehandlers. The Hire Association Europe and the Event Hire Association’s awards have recognised outstanding achievements across the sector for more than 50 years.