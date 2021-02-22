JCB Updates 55kW 3CX Backhoe Loader

JCB has launched a new 55kW 3CX backhoe loader with EU Stage V compliant engine. The machine delivers improved operator comfort and ease of use, increased productivity and performance, combined with reduced total cost of ownership.

This latest JCB 3CX takes the backhoe loader into a new decade, with a smart new look that features a revised Command Plus cab. There are four LED beacons integrated into the cab roof as standard, removing the need for magnetic beacons or drilling of the machine. The beacons can be clearly seen from all angles, improving site safety, while there is no requirement for the operator to have to climb up in the cold and wet to install beacons at the start of the day.

The Command Plus cab features yellow grab handles, for a clear touch point and there are larger mirrors for an improved view behind the machine when manoeuvring around site or when roading. Revised square work lights offer increased adjustment and the LED option now includes up to 10 lights, providing maximum illumination of the working area.

The cab interior provides a new level of comfort and usability. It features a split colour line, with darker grey used for the lower half and a lighter grey in the upper half of the cabin. This adds to the airy, spacious feel, providing the operator with a calm, comfortable working environment. There is a new seat, with a dark fabric and yellow stitching and a headrest is available on the Advanced Easy Control (AEC) model.

A revised three-spoke steering wheel provides an improved view of the new front display screen, which comes as standard on the latest 3CX. The screen shows the speedometer, all warning lights and the selected gear on Powershift models. For the first time JCB will also supply a factory-fit radio with Bluetooth telephone compatibility and USB, AUX and SD card capabilities. The radio is integrated into the headliner, but can be controlled by a rotary switch in the side console. Audio and telephone functions are also displayed in the new 7” side display screen.

This side screen provides the operator with increased functionality and increased information. The display is controlled by an automotive-style rotary switch, that provides quick access to the various operating menus.