JCB Unveils Best of Both Worlds Technology at CONEXPO

JCB Powertrain is set to showcase brand-new powertrain technology for OEM customers designed to enhance productivity and efficiency in a range of applications.

The company – which provides complete powertrain solutions with engines, axles and transmissions – is taking the wraps off an all-new derivative of its new JCB DualTech VT transmission at the Las Vegas Show in March. It will be the first time the award-winning technology has been sold to third party customers since it was first unveiled to wide acclaim in JCB machines in 2016.

JCB Powertrain Global Sales and Applications Manager Jon McNulty said: “If you have a product or application that requires a mix of low-speed duties mixed with higher-speed/roading requirements, then DualTech VT is the perfect fit – in other words, it’s the best of both worlds.

“It’s an all-new design and package, tailored initially for the recently launched JCB TM280 loading shovel model. However, due to its compact design, this new derivative of DualTech VT could be integrated to a number of OEM applications and deliver a ‘best of both worlds’ combination of low-speed hydrostatic controllability combined with a seamless handover to direct mechanical drive, maximising efficiency in the higher speed range.”

The DualTech VT transmission will be joined by another key transmission launch on the JCB Powertrain stand with the unveiling of the new SS670 synchro shuttle transmission. The new transmission is the latest generation of a JCB’s Synchro-Shuttle technology which has evolved significantly in the 48 years that JCB Transmissions has been manufacturing axles and transmissions at its factories in Wrexham, North Wales, UK.

Jon McNulty said: “The new SS670 draws on the latest Synchro-Shuttle component and manufacturing technology to create an all-new, low-cost, high-volume solution.

“The SS670 also builds on 48 years of JCB Transmissions’ in-house design, development and manufacturing expertise to offer significant performance and efficiency gains over its predecessors, the SS600, SS700 and SS750. These two new launches complete a competitive and robust range of transmission technology solutions, and join the Powershift (PS900) transmission and hydrostatic (TG172) dropbox which, combined with JCB’s Powertrain’s comprehensive axle and engine portfolio, can support full powertrain package solutions for a vast range of OEM applications.”

DualTech VT

The new JCB DualTech VT is an innovative 2-speed transmission that combines the benefits of hydrostatic and powershift technologies in the same unit. Based on JCB’s market-leading DualTech Variable Transmission used in heavy-duty agricultural telescopic handlers, this version has been reengineered into a more traditional inline layout, making it ideally suited to wheeled machines with conventional drivetrain architecture.

DualTech VT provides hydrostatic drive up to 25kph, delivering precise low-speed control for applications such as loading, handling and yard work. Above 25kph it seamlessly transitions to direct mechanical drive, providing efficient high-speed travel up to 40kph. This makes it ideal for machines that require low-speed precision alongside long-distance capability, including construction support vehicles, specialist agricultural equipment and municipal fleet machines. Another notable feature is the integrated Spring Applied Hydraulic Retract (SAHR) and cable park brake options, which supports an optimised driveline package.

New SS760

Replacing the established SS600, SS700 and SS750, the new SS670 Synchro-Shuttle transmission is designed for simple, cost-effective driveline configurations. It delivers significant performance improvements via the established W300 torque converter and latest synchroniser technology, offering an improvement in shift quality. The design is also optimised to minimise churning losses and enhance efficiency. Developed initially for JCB site dumpers, backhoe loaders and rough-terrain forklifts, the SS670 package provides best-in-class attributes for a wide range of off-highway applications. With a straightforward mechanical layout and full backing from the JCB Drivetrain Systems engineering team, it offers reliable performance without unnecessary complexity.

Hydrogen

Also making an appearance on the JCB Powertrain stand will be JCB’s hydrogen engine. JCB is the first construction equipment manufacturer to develop a fully approved hydrogen combustion engine. A team of 150 engineers has been working on the £100 million programme for nearly four years. More than 150 evaluation engines have already been produced, powering backhoe loaders, Loadall telescopic handlers and generator sets. Real-world pre-launch testing is now at an advanced stage and progressing well.