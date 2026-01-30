JCB to Highlight Zero Emissions Solutions at Executive Hire Show

JCB will showcase its latest compact rental equipment at the 2026 Executive Hire Show – including a range of zero emissions models.

The stand will feature a cross-section of JCB’s hydrogen, electric and clean diesel compact equipment line-up, led by the G60RS H hydrogen-powered generator, now available to customers.

The new 100kW hydrogen generator works in tandem with the JCB three-phase Powerpack to create an on-site microgrid solution for hire fleets and contractors. At the heart of the system is JCB’s pioneering hydrogen combustion engine, designed and built in the UK as part of a £100 million investment programme to deliver practical zero-carbon alternatives to diesel.

When paired with the Powerpack, the hydrogen generator operates as a high-efficiency battery charger, running only when required to top up battery capacity or meet peak power demand.

Crucially, the G60RS H offers the same power output performance and usability as a conventional diesel generator. Installation, operation, maintenance and servicing all mirror familiar diesel processes, with the key difference being the use of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel. The result is a solution that allows worksites to move away from fossil fuels without operational compromise.

Alongside the hydrogen power solution, JCB will also display a selection of compact machines aimed squarely at the hire sector. These include the 8008E electric micro excavator, the 18Z-1 mini excavator, 1T-2 compact site dumper, the HTD5-E electric Dumpster and the S1932E electric scissor lift.

The stand will give hire customers a clear view of how JCB technologies can help reduce emissions on site without compromising performance or ease of use.