JCB Strengthens Generator Security and Emissions Checks

JCB is stepping up efforts to improve the security and emissions visibility of its Stage V generator range – reinforcing its push for clear, practical identification across the power generation sector.

The move was announced at the 2026 annual meeting of the Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Power Generating Systems (AMPS), the UK’s power generation trade association,

JCB’s move highlights the company’s focus on measures that help protect valuable equipment, support emissions checks and give customers greater confidence in the machines they use.

Generators are frequently moved between sites, hired across fleets and passed through wide supply chains. Clear, trusted identification is increasingly important — not just for managing assets day-to-day, but also for verifying emissions standards and helping police recover stolen equipment.

JCB was the first member of the AMPS to adopt CESAR Emissions Compliance Verification (CESAR ECV) for its RS generator range, following the association’s decision to make the system available to its members. AMPS represents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and rental specialists across the UK power generation industry.

CESAR ECV works alongside the established CESAR security scheme, owned by the Construction Equipment Association (CEA) and delivered by Datatag. More than 700,000 CESAR systems have now been supplied across construction, agriculture and related sectors.

Tiago Courinha, JCB Global Business Head for Power Generation, said: “Customers want confidence that their equipment is compliant, secure and easy to identify. By backing clear identification and emissions checks, we’re supporting solutions that work on site and add real value for owners and operators.”

Viki Bell, CEO of the CEA (Construction Equipment Association), owner of the CESAR scheme, said: “JCB’s continued support for CESAR ECV is important for the wider sector. It shows that security and emissions visibility are being taken seriously at manufacturer level and that there is real value in giving customers practical support from the outset.”

Kevin Howells, Managing Director of Datatag Ltd, delivery partner to the CESAR scheme, said: “Passing 700,000 systems supplied is an important milestone for CESAR and a clear sign of the confidence the industry continues to place in the scheme. JCB’s support for CESAR ECV in the generator sector helps extend those benefits into another important part of the equipment market.”