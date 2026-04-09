JCB Searches for UK’s Best Operators In 2026 Challenge

2026 will see the return of the JCB Operator Challenge, as the company sets out to find the UK’s most skilled tracked excavator and backhoe loader operators. The 2026 competition will once again put operators to the ultimate test, combining precision, control and speed.

The JCB Operator Challenge 2026 will take place across seven regional heats hosted by JCB’s UK construction dealer network between March and June. In the regional heats, entrants will be operating the JCB 145XR X Series tracked excavator, which delivers full size performance with a reduced tailswing, alongside the iconic JCB 3CX Dual Drive Backhoe Loader.

Each event will see competitors take on two timed trials designed to test machine operating precision and dexterity, with the top three operators from each heat progressing to the national final.

The final will be held at JCB’s Quarry on Tuesday 14th July, where the country’s leading operators will compete head-to-head for the title of JCB Operator of the Year 2026.

JCB UK & Ireland Sales Director, Nick Grills, said: “The JCB Operator Challenge is all about celebrating the skill, precision and professionalism of machine operators across the UK. Every year we’re blown away by the standard of talent on display and 2026 promises to be our toughest and most exciting competition yet. It’s a great showcase not only of operator skill but also of what the JCB X Series and backhoe loader models are capable of in expert hands.”

Alongside the title, the overall winner will receive a three-night trip for two to New York, including flights, hotel accommodation and $5,000 spending money. Second place will win two tickets to the England v New Zealand Autumn Internationals rugby fixture on Saturday 21st November 2026, while third place will receive a two-night stay in Edinburgh with £500 spending money.

All regional finalists will be invited to a VIP visit to JCB’s World Headquarters, including a factory tour, hospitality lunch, evening meal and an overnight stay at the JCB Golf and Country Club. Each finalist will also receive a JCB goody bag.

The first heat – in the Greenshields JCB region – took place on Wednesday 18th March and Thursday 19th March at Wrotham Quarry in Kent.

The remaining regional heats will be held at the following locations:

Friday 17th April and Saturday 18th April, Holt JCB, The Construction Hub Academy, Blackwood

Friday 24th April and Saturday 25th April, Scot JCB, Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

Tuesday 19th May, TC Harrison JCB, Kevin Quarry, Staffordshire

Wednesday 20th May, Gunn JCB, Kevin Quarry, Staffordshire

Thursday 21st May, Dennison JCB, Kevin Quarry, Staffordshire

Friday 5th June and Saturday 6th June, Watling JCB and ECI JCB, Kevin Quarry, Staffordshire

Qualified operators aged 18+ from across the UK are invited to enter for the chance to take part and test their skills against the very best in the industry.

Full details on how to enter the JCB Operator Challenge 2026 can be found at: https://www.jcb.com/en-GB/campaigns/2026/operator-challenge-2026/