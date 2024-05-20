JCB Searches for UK’s Best Excavator Operator

All bets are off as JCB gives the UK’s best tracked excavator operator the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas.

JCB is looking for an operator with the X Factor during the JCB UK Operator Challenge. The winner will be crowned JCB’s Excavator Operator of the Year 2024 and win the trip for two to Las Vegas including flights, hotel and spending money.

Operators from across the country are invited to enter for the chance to win this and a host of other luxury prizes.

With heats concluding in May, the challenge is taking place over a series of seven regional heats across the country hosted by JCB’s UK construction dealers. Three successful operators from each event will progress to the national final hosted at JCB’s Quarry on Monday 24th June.

Alongside competing in the final face-off, each contestant will get to experience a JCB factory tour and the Story of JCB exhibition as well as full hospitality and a stay at the JCB Golf & Country Club.

Operator James Herring of ZTL Earthworks has qualified for the final after finishing second in the recent heat held at ScotPlant 2024. He said: “JCB not only put on an excellent well laid out stand, but also included their own JCB UK Operator Challenge at ScotPlant. It required precision and speed and the X Series 245XR and 140X models really showcased how smooth and precise the hydraulics are. I was delighted to find out I’ve made the final and look forward to visiting JCB HQ.”

While only one can take the JCB Excavator Operator of the Year title, the top three contestants will be treated to a VIP trip to Hillhead as guests of JCB on June 25th. The runner up will win tickets for two for the Sunday of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in the British Racing Drivers Club, while third place will scoop a two-night city break in London.

The challenge will take place in JCB’s X Series tracked excavator models and feature two timed activities that will test the operators’ precision and dexterity.