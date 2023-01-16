JCB Power Systems Crushing It for Powerscreen

JCB Power Systems has won a contract to supply Stage V IPU engines to leading screening equipment manufacturer Powerscreen.

The partnership will see bespoke specification JCB 81kW and 97kW Stage V IPU engines power all of the latest models in Powerscreen’s Warrior and Chieftain screening ranges.

This will include the Chieftain 1400, Warrior 1400X and Chieftain 2100X models which have been flagships of the Powerscreen brand for over 20 years. Production of the new JCB powered equipment began in August 2022 with the first models now in the market.

Neil Robinson, Product and Applications Manager at Powerscreen said: “We have been working with other suppliers for decades but JCB came in and quickly provided an excellent package for key Powerscreen products with minimal fuss.

“There were a number of reasons for initially specifying these engines including JCB’s market reputation, availability of stock and overall support package, particularly its network across Stage V regions. We then worked very closely with JCB Power Systems on design and integration of the solution and we must give credit to the team for an impressively fast and smooth transition process given the scale of the project.”

JCB Power Systems OEM Engines Sales and Applications Manager, Jon McNulty, said: “To be selected by a market leading screener manufacturer such as Powerscreen is a fantastic achievement for JCB engines and it is testament to the capability and durability of our IPU models that they can excel in the arduous crushing and screening environment. Their proven performance in this type of application is seeing JCB Power Systems gain significant traction in this huge market.”

JCB 81kW and 97kW Stage V IPU engines highly efficient performance with a simple, flexible after-treatment solution and common customer connection points to enable easy integration with a wide range of OEM equipment designs.

The engine packages have been engineered to be as small as possible, while featuring engine mounted aftertreatment – which comprises a diesel oxidation catalyst with a selective catalytic reduction urea injection system for NOx reduction as standard – to simplify engine integration.

Efficiency is the key focus, and the new models deliver incredibly low fuel consumption, thus lowering CO2 and other exhaust emissions. They are ideal for heavy duty environments due to the high-power density of the engines, with its robust design withstanding the environmental factors that are seen in these applications such as dust and vibration.