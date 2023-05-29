JCB Launches Zero-Emission Electric Drive Scissor Lift Range

JCB Access is updating its hydraulically-driven scissor range, with six electric drive scissor platforms. Initially there will be three models, the S1932E, S2632E and S3246E, followed later this year by the S2646E, S4050E and the S4550E.

With these new models, the hydraulic drive motors are replaced by electric drive motors. The efficiency improvement, from replacing hydraulic with electric motors, results in an increase in productivity, with up to a 53% longer run time on a single battery charge. This reduces overall charging cost, lowering total cost of ownership for the customer.

The electric motors also deliver increased torque to the wheels and up to 25% gradeability, making it easier to drive on inclines and to load up truck ramps. With the hydraulic motors replaced, there are up to 50% fewer hydraulic connections on a single-cylinder machine, or 48% on a twin-lift cylinder model, cutting the potential for leaks and making it easier to maintain the machine.

The S1932E model replaces the previous S1930E, adding 50mm to its width, despite a 106kg drop in operating weight. This makes it easier to transport on a trailer or when moving multiple machines. The S1932E offers a platform height of 5.71m and a platform capacity of 230kg. Moving up the range, the S2632E has a platform height of 7.92m with a 250kg capacity and the S3246E offers a 9.7m platform height, but with a higher 320kg weight limit.

Later in the year, the S2646E will provide a 7.9m platform height and a 450kg load capacity, while the S4046E will deliver an 11.9m platform height and 320kg weight limit. Finally, the S4550E has a platform height of up to 13.8m and a 230kg capacity.

The new electric drive scissors benefit from all of the features already seen on JCB’s hydraulic drive models, including safety features such as a full height entry gate, pothole protection and intuitive operator controls. The machines have swing-out battery and hydraulic trays for easy access, while the proven EPD paint finish, full size pivot bosses and drive motor protection ensure that these durable machines offer long service life with maximum uptime.

All of the electric drive scissor models come with a two-year warranty, backed by industry-leading support, from more than 770 dealers and 18 parts centres worldwide, providing peace of mind for customers and maximising return on investment.