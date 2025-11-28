JCB Kicks off Annual Christmas Toy Appeal to Spread Festive Joy

JCB has launched its fourth annual Christmas Toy Appeal as employees unite to bring festive joy to local children.

Since the appeal’s launch in 2022, employees have donated almost 4,000 gifts for distribution to children and young people in the Stoke-on-Trent and Wrexham areas – with last year seeing a record haul of 1,700 donations at 15 collection points at JCB’s UK plants.

The 2025 appeal runs until Tuesday, December 2nd and the gifts will then be handed over to two charities – Stoke-on-Trent’s Hubb Foundation and the Wrexham branch of the Salvation Army – for distribution to local communities. Donations to the appeal are also welcome from members of the public at JCB’s World HQ at Rocester.

JCB Group HR Director Laura Atkins said: “The generosity of JCB employees continues to amaze us. The appeal has flourished over the last three years and promises to, once again, bring festive cheer to local communities.”

Helping to co-ordinate this year’s appeal are JCB apprentices: Kitty Hulme, 20, of Newcastle-under-Lyme, Lewis Durham, 20, of Derby, Lucy Pepper, 23, of Stoke-on-Trent, and Will Jenkins, 20, of Stone.

Kitty said: “It’s fantastic to be part of something that brings so much joy to children at Christmas. Every donation counts and helps make the season magical for those who need it most.”