JCB Introduces More Productive 420X Crawler Excavator

Building on the success of the JCB 370X, the 420X has been designed to handle the most arduous applications, from mass excavation and aggregate extraction, to demolition and crusher loading. The machine has been built to work, with a standard Earthmoving Pro Pack including a 2.6m3 HD bucket, up from the 2.34m3 bucket on the 370X. To achieve this 10% volumetric increase, the 420X boasts a heavy-duty reinforced boom and arm as standard.

The arm is available in 2.63m and 3.23m lengths. Additional wear strips have been added to the inner face of the arm and increased plate thickness is used to reinforce all front-end components. The arm’s hydraulic cylinder diameter has been increased compared to the 370X, delivering increased breakout performance, particularly in dense material.

Larger diameter boom cylinders also contribute to increased lifting capability over the front end, with the 420X capable of lifting over 940kg more at maximum reach than the lighter model. This boosts digging performance and allows for the use of heavier demolition attachments.

The 420X benefits from a larger undercarriage, with a wider track gauge that delivers an 11% improvement in over the side lifting capability, when compared to the 370X. This increases stability and boosts operator confidence when working with larger buckets. The undercarriage is also two track plates longer than the 370X, boosting over the front lifting and further improving stability when working with attachments.

Upper track rollers are relocated and the machine has an additional lower roller on each side, delivering mobility when traversing rough terrain. The tie down points on the undercarriage have also been optimised to prevent the build-up of material beneath the X-frame. Lastly, the machine has 50-tonne class track motors, delivering a 21% increase in tractive effort, up to 345kN.

Above the tracks, the 420X boasts a 40mm larger slew ring, with a higher load bearing capacity. This improves durability in high torque swing cycles, such as bench loading and stockpiling applications. The slew motor and gearbox have also been upgraded, offering a boost in slew torque, with lower noise levels.

Customers who require maximum durability and performance can specify a Heavy Duty Pro Pack specification, which includes additional side impact protection plates, heavy-duty belly plates, bucket ram guards and working light guards.

Drive System

The 420X is powered by a 240kW (321hp) Stage V diesel engine, developing up to 1,526Nm of torque. Engine speed is raised versus the 370X, contributing to the increased output. This also delivers a rise in hydraulic flow, for more efficient multi-tasking when excavating and lifting. Auto Boost is fitted as standard, increasing the machine’s hydraulic pressures briefly to increase performance when needed.

Operator Control

All X-Series machines benefit from JCB’s spacious CommandPlus cab, which delivers excellent operator comfort and safety. Constructed with premium materials, the cab is specified with a heated and ventilated operator’s seat with electronic lumbar support and comes as standard with the latest JCB UX user interface. This incorporates a 10” full colour touchscreen monitor, that can be customised to suit the individual operator’s preferences. Operators can set bespoke hotkeys, to allow rapid access to regularly used functions.

JCB has introduced keyless start on the X-Series, with a short press of the button turning the display on or off. A longer press starts the engine, with a short press stopping it again. The monitor incorporates two trip settings, allowing greater analysis of fuel consumption and machine use for machine owners. This monitor allows operators to create up to 25 user profiles, to save preferred customised joystick and switch choices.

The cab is ROPS/FOPS certified as standard and features JCB’s 2-Go hydraulic isolation system, for increased safety in any application. A high-definition 360 camera is fitted as standard and is seamlessly integrated into the new UX display, while 14 standard LED lights enable excellent visibility in all lighting conditions.



Market Demand

The 420X takes JCB into the 40-tonne heavy-duty construction, earthmoving, quarrying and demolition sectors. With standard Earthmoving Pro and optional Heavy Duty Pro specification levels, the 420X delivers a new level of performance and productivity in the 40-tonne market.