JCB Extends Loadall Range with 538-70 Telehandler

The JCB Loadall has been expanded with the introduction of the mid-range 538-70 to give farmers and growers yet more choice in an already comprehensive offering of performance, features and specifications.

The 538-70 is a genuine seven metre machine that slots into the Loadall Series III line-up with 3,800kg maximum lift capacity and 7.01m of lift height, placing it between the current 532-70 and 542-70 models.

At 3,000 to 3,800kg, lift performance is particularly strong in the 4-6m loading-at-height zone critical for bulk loading of grain into trucks and silage into diet feeders; and there is 2,500 to 2,750kg of capacity available at full height, depending upon the version.

Like all mid-range machines in the Loadall range, the new 538-70 is available with a choice of four different transmissions, three power outputs and three standard feature and specification levels.

Together with a comprehensive options list, buyers have an unmatched opportunity to choose the machine package that best suits their applications and budget.

The Loadall 538-70 AGRI variant comes with JCB’s Torque Lock 4 transmission, featuring torque converter lock-up in fourth gear for power-efficient direct drive on the road, coupled to a 109hp (81kW) version of the Stage V emissions-compliant JCB DieselMAX 448 engine.

The AGRI Super has130hp (97kW) from this engine and a regular four-speed Powershift as the base transmission installation; but along with the 150hp AGRI Xtra, it is also available with a six-speed Autoshift with automatic and manual shifting modes in addition to torque converter lock-up in the top two gears.

The AGRI Super and AGRI Xtra can also be had with DualTech VT, the unique JCB transmission that combines the best characteristics of hydrostatic and powershift drives in one unit.

As the ultimate telehandler transmission, DualTech VT provides precision slow speed control for loading and other handling tasks, and direct-drive auto powershift without a torque converter for high-performance, fuel-efficient field and road travel beyond 19kph.

Switching between the two elements is performed seamlessly without any operator involvement; but operator-selected ‘power’ and fuel-saving ‘eco’ modes are available to suit different applications, and powershift selection can be restricted for field work.

The transmission’s Flexi mode permits a fixed engine speed to be set for optimum hydraulics performance with only the transmission then responding to the accelerator pedal – ideal for consistent loading performance and for operating hydraulically-driven attachments such as sweepers, feeding buckets and straw blowers.

In addition, DualTech VT provides permanent four-wheel drive within the hydrostatic transmission element’s speed range for maximum traction in field and yard; full-time four-wheel drive for high-speed road work such as snow ploughing when maximum traction is needed; and automatic switching to rear-wheel drive only for optimum towing performance while minimising tyre wear.

Across all variants, the high level of standard equipment includes auto wheel alignment when switching between the three steering modes, and an auto reversing cooling fan that blows dust and debris from the air intake grille.

The 140-litre/min load-sensing hydraulics system includes gravity regeneration of oil for the retract and lower services to bring the boom down rapidly but under full control, and automatic Smooth Ride boom suspension is standard on all but the AGRI version where it is an option.

JCB’s comprehensive LiveLink telematics solution is also part of the standard package, providing comprehensive machine data, pro-active fault identification, timely service scheduling, and machine location and security features.

And as with all JCB Loadall Series III telescopic handlers, operators of the new 538-70 get to work in the advanced Command Plus cab with its ultra-quiet noise levels, great all-round and upwards visibility, push-away ‘memory’ steering column and generous storage provision.