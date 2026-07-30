J Lingard Site Services Invests in Second Rototilt with Support from SJ Pigg

Rototilt UK has announced that North Yorkshire contractor J Lingard Site Services has added a new Rototilt RC5 tiltrotator to its fleet, fitted to a highly specified 16-tonne Volvo EC160E excavator.

The investment is the company’s second Rototilt, following five years of successful use with an R3 model. Established in 2013, J Lingard Site Services specialises in groundworks, drainage, site clearance and concrete applications, including poultry units, cattle buildings and muck store foundations.

With a varied workload across the Northallerton area and beyond, Managing Director Jonny Lingard says the flexibility offered by the company’s first Rototilt made the decision to invest again straightforward.

“We’ve been operating one of our excavators with a Rototilt R3 for the past five years,” said Jonny. “During that time, we have come to appreciate the many benefits of the tiltrotator, including savings on labour and machine track wear, as well as improved operator comfort. It was a no-brainer to fit our new Volvo excavator with a Rototilt RC5.”

Designed for excavators in the 14–19 tonne class, the RC5 can handle breakout torques of up to 200 kNm and delivers 25 per cent greater tilting torque than its predecessor, the R5. The RC range also incorporates pressure-compensated hydraulics for greater precision, control and productivity. The unit works alongside the Volvo EC160E’s Leica machine-control system, helping to make the excavator an even more versatile tool for the company’s day-to-day projects.

By reducing the need to reposition the machine, the tiltrotator enables the operator to work more efficiently in confined and difficult-to-reach areas. Fewer machine movements can also help reduce track wear, fuel consumption and operator fatigue.

The installation includes Rototilt’s QuickChange system, allowing hydraulic attachments to be changed without the operator leaving the cab. SecureLock active safety technology continuously monitors the attachment connection, while the RG800 gripper provides a practical handling solution for moving materials around site. The machine also features blade control, meaning Jonny can operate the blade without taking his hands off the Rototilt RC Joysticks, thanks to an additional roller on the controls.

The Rototilt RC5 was supplied, installed and calibrated by SJ Pigg, Rototilt’s approved distributor for the North East of England. The business is headed by Steve Pigg, whose product knowledge and support have been valued by the J Lingard team.

“We cannot fault the service and support from Steve Pigg. It has been brilliant,” Jonny added. “He delivered the Rototilt to our yard, fitted it to the Volvo excavator and calibrated it, making sure everything was working perfectly and that we were getting the very best from the unit.”

SJ Pigg’s support ensures customers receive a complete service, from specification and installation through to calibration and ongoing aftersales assistance.