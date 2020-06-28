Investment in Rathlin Island Water Improvement Project Complete

Contractors for NI Water have completed a £1 million investment in a major water improvement project at Rathlin Island.

FM Environmental Ltd/ Euro Services Ltd was the contractor for this major scheme, with Doran Consulting providing technical and project management support.

The project involved the construction of a new pumping main, borewell and an improved water treatment facility, which will enhance the water treatment system on the island. The new modern automated system will improve services for customers in the area, providing greater security of supply and enhanced water quality to the island.

Sara Venning, NI Water’s Chief Executive said: “Now, more than ever, we see just how critical the essential supply of clean water and the effective treatment of wastewater is in our society, with handwashing being a key weapon in the battle against COVID-19.

“We are delighted to have completed this major £1 million investment at Rathlin, which provides a more efficient, robust water treatment facility for those living on the island.

“I would like to thank the project team who worked together with the local community to overcome many challenges such as the remoteness of the site, travel restrictions and adverse weather conditions, as the project continued throughout the winter months.

“I would also like to thank the community for their assistance and support throughout this essential improvement work.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I want to congratulate NI Water for taking forward this £1million investment working in partnership with the Rathlin community. Investment like this is vital in areas such as Rathlin that are particularly isolated.

“This work will directly benefit the community by improving the resilience of both the island’s drinking water and waste water systems. We have seen, now more than ever, that there are few services more critical to our health and well-being than the availability of clean drinking water and the ability to treat our waste water effectively. This investment will provide the Rathlin community with a better and more reliable service while also helping to protect the island’s unique natural environment, one of its key assets.