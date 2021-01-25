Introducing the EDGE SM186 Wheel Mounted Screener

EDGE Innovate has revealed its latest product offering from its ever-popular recycling product range.

The EDGE SM186 wheeled mounted screener is a highly efficient screening solution designed for the most difficult and demanding of applications including recycling, soils, aggregates, compost and demolition waste.

With increased throughput, high efficiency and quality end products; the EDGE SM186 mobile screen incorporates a robust 18’X6’ (5.4X1.75m) two deck screen with interchangeable flip flow and conventional scalper bottom decks. This flexibility combined with numerous screen media options and configurations allows the EDGE SM186 to process a wide range of materials and to tackle screening applications that other conventional screens cannot.

Impressive design features include a low level feed hopper designed to accept loads from all three sides without the need of construction ramps, 2 or 3 way splitting configuration, hydraulic folding discharge conveyors to facilitate the quick transition from operation to transport and a fully integrated power unit with large service access. A user-friendly control system with sequential start/stop functionality provides exceptional operational performance and unit safety.

Fitted with a tri-axle bogie with an ultra under-slung suspension complete with fifth wheel hook-up and air brakes; the EDGE SM186 is exceptionally easy to transport between sites with redeployment taking a matter of minutes.

Operators can choose from a range of different screen boxes including EDGE Innovate’s award winning flip flow screen, scalping screen and rinser screen. Optional power sources include, diesel/hydraulic, diesel genset or direct electric. The EDGE SM186 is also available in a static chassis format.

Signature Features:

-Robust interchangeable 18’X6’ (5.4X1.75m) 2 deck screen.

-Choose between 3 different screen box types to suit your application.

-Intelligent modular top deck system allowing numerous media types to be installed side by side including 3D screen media.

-Screen-box jack up functionality allows for easy operator access.

-A low level direct feed hopper facilitates side and rear loading via wheel loaders without the need to construct ramps.

-Both side conveyors can be repositioned on any side of the machine to suit site requirements.

-Fully mobile fifth wheel hook-up with hydraulic folding discharge conveyors enables quick and easy transport from site to site.