Innovation, Safety and Productivity Take Centre Stage at Develon Demo Days 2026

Develon welcomed nearly 900 customers, dealers and industry media to its highly successful Demo Days event from 13–16 April 2026. Held at the Háje quarry near Prague in the Czech Republic, the four-day showcase gave attendees the opportunity to experience the latest Develon machines—including the new Series 9 smart crawler excavators—first-hand in a real working environment.

With more than 25 machines available, the event provided a hands-on platform for customers to explore new models and innovations designed to enhance productivity, safety and efficiency across construction and quarrying applications.

Series 9 Excavators Set New Standards

The 2026 Demo Days coincided with the launch of Develon’s new DX360LC-9 (37-tonne) and DX400HD-9 (42-tonne) models. These machines build on a next-generation excavator platform featuring full electro-hydraulic (FEH) technology and integrated artificial intelligence, designed to deliver enhanced precision, control and efficiency.

At Demo Days, they joined the previously introduced DX230LC-9 and DX260LC-9 models, with all four Series 9 machines available for customers to operate on site—providing a valuable opportunity to experience the benefits of the new platform in real working conditions.

Advancing Safety in Construction and Quarrying

There were a number of live demonstrations at the event, covering several new safety and productivity features from Develon, including the groundbreaking E-Stop system, the first technology of its kind developed specifically for the excavator market. E-Stop is just one of several new advanced intelligent safety technologies that Series 9 machines can be equipped with, to significantly reduce job-site accidents and protect workers in high-risk environments.

Stephane Dieu, Product Manager for Develon Excavators in Europe, stated: “E-Stop technology is comparable to emergency braking systems used in the automotive industry, and has already attracted strong attention from operators seeking practical solutions to improve site safety standards.”

Also demonstrated was the latest version of Develon’s Transparent Bucket 2.0 (TB2.0), an advanced visibility system for wheel loaders. By effectively eliminating front blind spots, TB2.0 allows operators to work with greater confidence, improving both safety and overall efficiency.

Develon‘s Vision for Autonomous Machinery & Real-X

A key highlight of the event was a live demonstration of the Real-X system, developed in partnership with Gravis Robotics. Combining both companies’ expertise in AI-powered excavation and advanced construction equipment, the system represents a significant step forward in the development of autonomous excavation solutions.

The smooth and precise Real-X trenching demonstration illustrated how automation can enhance consistency, safety and productivity on site. The collaboration has already resulted in the delivery of the first system of its kind to a customer in Europe—marking an important milestone in bringing next-generation autonomous excavators into real-world operation.

Other key partners including Leica, Engcon, Trimble, Steelwrist and Strickland exhibited at the event with representatives on hand to explain the nature of their cutting edge collaborations with Develon.

New Range of Electric Excavators at Demo Days

In response to growing demand, Develon is expanding its portfolio of electric-powered excavators, supporting customers in the transition from diesel to zero-emission solutions.

Built on the company’s proven ‘-7 Series’ platform, the electric machines showcased at Demo Days cover key compact and mid-size segments, offering the performance and reliability customers expect alongside reduced environmental impact.

Models on display included the DX20ZE-7 and DX23E-7 electric mini excavators, the DX230LCE-7 electric crawler excavator, and the DX160WE-7K electric wheeled excavator.

Special Application Machines for Demolition and Material Handling

Special application machines for demolition and material handling were a key feature of the event, including the new DX140RDM-7 compact demolition excavator alongside the DX160WMH-7 and DX350WMH-7 material handlers.

At 14 tonne, the DX140RDM-7 combines maximum power with exceptional agility, making it ideal for working in confined spaces. Designed as a highly versatile machine, it is suited not only for demolition but also for a wide range of multi-purpose site applications—offering customers greater flexibility across different job types.

The DX140RDM-7 forms part of Develon’s wider demolition range, which also includes the DX245DM-7, DX380DM-7 and DX530DM-7 models, covering a broad spectrum of project requirements.

The DX160WMH-7 and DX350WMH-7 material handlers support demanding applications such as recycling, waste management and general industry, delivering the durability, efficiency and performance required for high-intensity operations.

Develon and the European Dozer Market

Develon continues to strengthen its position in the European dozer market with the introduction of the new DD100-7, following the successful launch of the DD130-7.

Positioned at the top of its class for operating weight and horsepower, the DD100-7 is designed for residential, light commercial and road construction applications. Its precision-focused performance makes it particularly well suited to fine grading work, where accuracy and control are essential.

Together, the developments shown at the 2026 Demo Days reflect Develon’s continued investment in innovation and its focus on delivering advanced, application-driven solutions for customers across Europe.

For more on DEVELON, visit the website: https://eu.develon-ce.com/en/