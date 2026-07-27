Injured Farmer Tells Others to Stop and Think SAFE

HSENI and the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) are urging farmers to ensure that the key messages from the recent Farm Safety Week will lead to lasting changes in behaviour on the farm.

Crumlin farmer Denis Minford, who was seriously injured in a farming accident that left him in a coma for three weeks, has also given his support to Farm Safety Foundation’s (Yellow Wellies) annual campaign.

He urged other farmers to listen to the advice and take a moment to think about safety before starting every job.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you. We hear about farm accidents and feel great sympathy for those involved, but you never imagine that one day it will happen to you, or it will be your own family getting that call,” he said.

“The day of my accident started off like any other working day. Then within seconds everything changed. The injuries I suffered have had a lasting impact on me and my family. It really only takes one wrong decision, one split second of a distraction, climbing onto a roof or rushing to get a job finished before the weather changes. One moment when your attention slips and everything changes forever.

“Farmers please stop and think before every job and ask yourself, ‘is there a safer way to do this’. Take a few extra moments to make sure you make the right decision that gets you home safely that night to your family. My experience lives with me to this day and it can be hard to talk about it but if sharing my story means one life is saved or one family never experiences what mine did, then that’s enough for me,” he added.

HSENI’s Principal Agriculture Inspector Rachel Hamiil, said Denis’ story is a stark reminder that serious injuries do happen during everyday farming tasks.

“Farming has the poorest safety record with working with vehicles, livestock, slurry and working at heights being the major risk areas.

“But the message is that farmers must stop and think safe. They must make safety a vital part of their every working day. This is a fabulous campaign to raise awareness of the dangers but that isn’t enough on its own, real challenge is to turn those good intentions and advice into safe habits that last long after the campaign has ended,” she added.

Stop and Think SAFE: