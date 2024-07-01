Increased Capacity and Specification For New JCB 558 PRO

JCB is expanding its rotating telescopic handler range with the launch of the JCB 558-210R PRO and the 558-260R PRO. The range-topping machines feature increased lift capacity, a higher standard specification, a range of new options and attachments, plus a three-year warranty.

The 21-metre lift 558-210R PRO and the 588-260R PRO, which offers a 26-metre lift height, have a maximum lift capacity of 5,800kg – an increase of 300kgs. The machines benefit from a range of upgraded components, including a hardened slew ring, to cope with the increased weight capacity.

With a revised colour scheme mirroring other PRO models in the JCB line-up, the two rotary telehandlers feature a range of option packs as standard. This includes a safety pack, consisting of side and rear cameras, plus a white noise reversing alarm. There is also a vision pack, of LED amber beacon and LED working lights on the cab and boom, along with a storage pack that includes a front chain box and a side tool box.

Operators will welcome the standard comfort pack, incorporating air conditioning and a heated air suspension seat, along with the security pack’s keypad immobiliser. A maintenance pack comprises grouped greasing points on the front and rear of the chassis for reduced regular service work, while a handling pack includes JCB’s free-standing fork frame and 1,200mm clear view forks, with a travel retention system built into the frame.

The 558-210R PRO and the 588-260R PRO are powered by Stage V compliant JCB Dieselmax engines delivering 112kW (150hp). This drives through a proven Bosch Rexroth two-speed hydrostatic transmission, delivering a top speed of 40km/h. The machines feature individually configurable X-style outriggers with one-touch deployment and retraction and the rotary telehandlers have +/- 8 degrees of chassis levelling capability.

Improved Operation

A variable displacement hydraulic pump with proportional servo electric joysticks provides fingertip control to the operator and the two machines now come with an Autec remote control system, offering full remote control of all hydraulic functions. The control system has a display screen, showing real-time operating information. It comes with an easy stop/start system and a one-touch joystick unlock button.

A Clearview carriage with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) attachment recognition makes it easier for the operator to change between attachments. The machines are available with 5.8-tonne capacity forks, with a 5.5-tonne winch and a 2-tonne capacity 2m jib winch. Attachments include a 5.5-tonne carriage-mounted hook and a 5.5-tonne capacity reduced height jib. The two telescopics can also be used with a 1-tonne capacity, 2.4×4.4m access platform, or with a 400kg capacity 4m extension jib. If required, operators can work the machines with a 0.9m3 bucket or with 1.7-tonne capacity rotating forks.

The 558-210R PRO and the 588-260R PRO will be supplied as standard with a new cost of ownership pack, which includes a three-year/2,000-hour warranty, providing peace of mind for customers and ensuring maximum uptime for end users.