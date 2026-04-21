Incoming MD at FB Chain Focused on Next Steps of Growth Plan

Award-winning engineering manufacturer FB Chain is entering its next phase of growth with the appointment of Karen Barton as Managing Director as the business accelerates delivery of its 2026 –2029 strategic priorities.

Barton succeeds Peter Church in a planned leadership transition designed to support the company’s continued expansion across international markets, operational capability and technical innovation. Church will remain involved through 2026 to ensure continuity.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the business, Barton steps into the role with a deep understanding of FB Chain’s operations and a proven track record in driving performance, systems development and organisational improvement. As a director since 2018, she has led finance, HR and business improvement, positioning her to lead execution of the company’s next phase.

FB Chain’s strategy is centred on three priorities: driving sustainable revenue growth, strengthening operational excellence and investing in people and organisational capability.

A major focus is international market expansion. The business has identified Europe as a priority growth market and is actively preparing for further entry into the US by 2027, alongside broader efforts to increase its global footprint and cross-border competitiveness.

Barton will lead the delivery of this growth, ensuring the business has the commercial discipline, operational structure and scalability required to succeed in new markets.

She said: “We are clear on where we want to grow and how we position ourselves in the market. The focus now is on executing that in a consistent and structured way, making sure we scale without compromising on quality or service.”

Operational and digital transformation is a second key pillar of the strategy. FB Chain is investing in ERP and MRP systems to improve planning, forecasting and data-led decision-making, alongside increased automation across production and assembly to drive efficiency and output.

Barton’s experience in business improvement is expected to be central to embedding these systems and ensuring they translate into measurable performance gains across the organisation.

The company, a winner of a King’s Award for Enterprise in 2025, is also progressing a number of product and innovation initiatives, including the development of IoT-enabled lubrication systems and the expansion of its chain anchors and chain kit offering across European markets, strengthening its technical proposition and supporting customers with more advanced solutions.

Sustainability underpins all areas of the strategy. FB Chain is investing in low-carbon technologies, green energy and the development of a greener product range, while also establishing Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) reporting capability and aligning operations with evolving environmental standards.

To support long-term growth, the business is continuing to invest in skills and infrastructure. This includes expanding technical apprenticeship programmes and strengthening operational capability at its Blackburn facility.

Church said: “Karen has already played a key role in shaping how the business operates today. This next phase is about executing our strategy with greater structure and focus, and she is well placed to lead that.”

Barton said: “This isn’t about changing direction. It’s about building on what works and strengthening how we deliver. My focus is on creating the structure, accountability and capability we need to support sustainable growth over the long term.”

Her appointment formalises leadership already embedded within the business and positions FB Chain to deliver on its strategic ambitions across markets, operations and innovation.