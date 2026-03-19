ICE Expo Partners with Plant & Civil Engineer for Official 2026 Show Directory

ICE Expo is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Plant & Civil Engineer magazine for the production of the official ICE Expo 2026 Directory, further strengthening the event’s position as Ireland’s leading construction and plant machinery showcase.

As part of this collaboration, Plant & Civil Engineer – a highly respected and long-established industry publication – will publish and support the distribution of the official show directory, connecting exhibitors with thousands of attendees across the sector.

The directory will serve as a comprehensive guide for visitors, featuring key exhibitor information, industry insights, and essential event details, while offering businesses a valuable platform to showcase their products and services to decision-makers in construction, plant hire, quarrying, and civil engineering.

ICE Expo 2026, taking place on 22nd–23rd May at Punchestown, is already shaping up to be the largest edition yet, building on the success of previous years and attracting significant interest from exhibitors and visitors alike.

This partnership ensures maximum visibility for participating companies, leveraging Plant & Civil Engineer’s extensive reach and reputation within the industry. The collaboration will also enhance the overall visitor experience by providing a high-quality, informative resource that extends beyond the event itself.

Speaking on the announcement, ICE Expo Event Director Danielle McSorley commented:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Plant & Civil Engineer. Their reputation, industry knowledge, and long-standing commitment to the construction and plant sectors make them the perfect media partner for ICE Expo. Together, we’re raising the bar for exhibitors and visitors alike.”

The official ICE Expo 2026 Directory will be widely distributed at the event and retained as a year-round reference for industry professionals, offering lasting value for advertisers and exhibitors.

For more information on advertising opportunities in the 2026 Directory, visit www.iceexpo.ie/2026-directory. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or [email protected].