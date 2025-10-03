ICE Expo Launches Lifting the Lid on Construction and Plant Podcast, Hosted by Danielle McSorley

ICE Expo has announced the launch of its brand-new official podcast, Lifting the Lid on Construction and Plant. Designed to shine a spotlight on the construction, plant, and machinery industry, the podcast will be hosted by Danielle McSorley, who brings both expertise and a lifetime of personal connection to the sector.

The series will feature candid conversations with guests from across the industry and beyond, including innovators, suppliers, contractors, and insiders, offering listeners fresh perspectives on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the construction and plant world.

Danielle McSorley has grown up within the industry, inspired by her grandfather, the late engineering genius, John Finlay. She spent her childhood in the family workshop, where her family first manufactured equipment and later moved into refurbishing quarrying machinery. Danielle played a key role in the business, particularly on the export side, gaining valuable experience and a global view of the sector. Her hands-on background ensures she brings authenticity, insight, and a personal touch to every episode.

“Lifting the Lid on Construction and Plant will give the industry a platform to share knowledge and celebrate the people behind the machines,” said Danielle McSorley. “ICE Expo is about community, and this podcast is an extension of that mission.”

The podcast will be available on all major streaming platforms, with new episodes rolling out in the lead-up to and during ICE Expo. Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a supplier, or someone curious about the industry, Lifting the Lid on Construction and Plant promises to educate, entertain, and inspire.

The podcast will be available to stream from November 1st, 2025, across all major platforms. Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a supplier, or someone curious about the industry, Lifting the Lid on Construction and Plant promises to educate, entertain, and inspire.

About ICE Expo

ICE Expo is the leading showcase for the construction, plant, and machinery sector, bringing together key players from Ireland, the UK, and beyond. The event highlights innovation, networking, and knowledge sharing, making it the go-to destination for industry professionals. It’s taking place in Punchestown Racecourse on the 22nd & 23rd May 2026.

For more information, visit www.iceexpo.ie.