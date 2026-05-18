ICE Expo 2026: Ireland’s Most Exciting Industry Showcase is Happening this Week

With just a few days to go, ICE Expo 2026 is quickly approaching, and excitement is building across the sector. Taking place at Punchestown Racecourse on 22nd-to-23rd May, this event is set to be Ireland’s largest and most comprehensive construction and plant equipment showcase ever held.

Building on the tremendous success of last year’s event, ICE Expo 2026 promises to deliver even more – featuring live machinery demonstrations, the latest innovations in construction technology, esteemed exhibitors and extensive networking opportunities on a vast 20-acre site.

This year’s expo is the result of a dedicated team effort, led by experienced professionals and supported by industry-leading sponsors. Their combined efforts ensure that ICE Expo remains a vital platform for industry growth, innovation and collaboration. It’s not just an exhibition; it’s a dynamic environment where professionals can engage directly with cutting-edge solutions, explore new business opportunities, and share ideas that will shape the future of construction in Ireland and beyond.

As demand for tickets continues to rise, now is the perfect time to secure your place. Whether you’re looking to learn about emerging trends or connect with industry peers, ICE Expo 2026 offers unparalleled access and insight.

Don’t miss out on Ireland’s premier construction event of the year – click here to register and ensure you’re part of this landmark industry gathering.

The event’s 2026 Official Show Directory can also now be accessed by clicking here.