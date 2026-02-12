ICE Expo 2026 Expands to 20 Acres with New Stand Phase Launched as Demand Skyrockets

The team at ICE Expo is thrilled to announce a new phase of 16 x 15 x 15 stands, as this year’s show edges close to a sell-out. The event will now be spread across 20 acres, showcasing well over 250 exhibitors and more than 400 brands, promising a truly unmissable experience.

“With demand higher than ever, we’re excited to expand the show across 20 acres and welcome more exhibitors into this year’s ICE Expo,” said Danielle McSorley, Event Director at ICE Expo.

“With hundreds of brands represented and expansive new space, 2026 is set to be a real showstopper.”

ICE Expo continues to bring together leading brands, cutting-edge technology, and thousands of industry professionals. The added stands ensure maximum exposure for exhibitors while offering attendees an engaging and state-of-the-art experience.

Exhibitors and visitors are encouraged to act quickly, as availability is limited and interest remains extremely high.

With demand already at record levels, ICE Expo 2026 promises to be the biggest, most impactful event yet – bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers for an unmissable showcase.

For more information on stand bookings or to register for ICE Expo, visit www.iceexpo.ie.



EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW LIVE — 2 WEEKS ONLY!

ICE Expo — Early Bird tickets are available for a limited 2-week discount period, and tickets are already booking fast. Secure your place now and save while you can.

From plant and machinery to tools, technology, services, and solutions, ICE Expo brings together a wide range of exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations across the construction and engineering sectors.

Book early. Save more.



