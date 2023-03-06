Hyundai Doosan Infracore to Mass Produce Hydrogen Engines in 2025

Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) is accelerating engine development after finishing the design of its hydrogen internal combustion engines and rolling out the prototype.

The hydrogen engine under development by HDI is an 11-litre class engine that produces a power output of 300kW (402 HP) and a torque of 1700Nm at 2000 RPM. It satisfies Tier 5 / Stage 5 / Euro 7 regulations which require the emission to be 90% reduced to the current level to meet Zero CO2 (below 1g/kwh) and Zero Impact Emission (Zero Emission in EU).

Hydrogen engines are powered by low-purity hydrogen, making them durable, economical and energy-dense, which makes them the most suitable engine system for mid-to-large-sized vehicles and vehicles for long distances. A single charge of 10 minutes enables a distance of up to 500 km, and they are 25-30% more economical than fuel cells or battery packs when vehicle price and maintenance costs are considered.

HDI plans to leverage its existing engine technology and facilities to reduce costs and accelerate commercialization. The new hydrogen engines will be installed on commercial vehicles such as trucks and large buses, and construction equipment for validation by 2024, and full-scale mass production is planned for 2025.

HDI will showcase various products including H2ICE, EV battery packs and plug-in full hybrid powertrains at the CONEXPO 2023 to be held in the U.S. in March. HDI’s Engine Department booth will be located at S84044 on the 2nd floor of the South Hall.

HDI’s Head of the Engine Department, Kim Joong-soo, said, “Hydrogen internal combustion engines will be used in mid-to-large-sized commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses and construction equipment and mid-to-large-sized power generators. We will put in the utmost effort to realize carbon neutrality in response to the eco-friendly market by developing green hydrogen-related technologies in line with increasingly strict carbon emission regulations.”