Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe Joins Forces with Digger Girl For 2023

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe (HCEE) has announced its official partnership with Amy Underwood, “The Digger Girl” who will act as a brand ambassador for Hyundai CEE in 2023.

As one of the industry’s most popular social media content creators, Amy has been brought on board by HCEE to raise the profile of the Hyundai brand amongst fans and fellow industry professionals, producing exclusive content and giving her followers a unique, behind the scenes insight into Hyundai’s European operations and its latest range of A-series machines.

Amy will continue to have full editorial control of her content but through her partnership with HCEE she will receive exclusive opportunities to access Hyundai’s full range of machines and will be able to create content at Hyundai’s European construction headquarters in Tessenderlo, Belgium.

Dr Hubertus Muenster, Director Sales & Marketing at Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe, said: “Hyundai’s mantra this year is ‘Think Further, Think Future’ – a holistic commitment to becoming more innovative and future-focused across our entire operation. As part of this, we recognised the importance of developing new ways for our brand to connect with new audiences, and working with social media content creators like Amy to strengthen our online presence is a fantastic opportunity to achieve this.”

Emma Dutton, Senior Marketing Manager at Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe, continued: “We have long been a supporter of Amy’s fantastic work, raising the profile of women in construction. She is a well-respected, high-profile figure in our industry and we believe the work we can do together will be really exciting. Amy has always been extremely positive about her experiences of working with Hyundai machines and her recent trip out to our stand at Bauma was a great opportunity for her to get under the skin of Hyundai and to really experience our Think Further, Think Future ethos. We are delighted to welcome Amy on board as our 2023 brand ambassador and look forward to creating great content with her this year.”

Amy Underwood, The Digger Girl, added: “I’m excited and proud to partner with Hyundai – a brand I have loved to use and advocated for over the years. This relationship will give me access to unique opportunities and brand new, top-of-the-line machines to try out. I can’t wait to share the photos and videos of this with those who have been following my journey. Our deal also helps me encourage more girls to get into construction and show that a successful career in this industry can also go alongside being a mum – though it’s not easy!”

To find out more about The Digger Girl, check out @the_digger_girl on Instagram or TikTok. Amy is also starting a YouTube channel which will feature regular videos to document her 2023 journey – you can subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/@the_digger_girl