Hyundai Appoints Tobin Plant as Compact Dealer

Tobin Plant of Southwold, Suffolk, has been appointed as the compact equipment dealer for Hyundai Construction Equipment, throughout Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Lincolnshire. The company will market the full range of Hyundai machinery under 10-tonnes operating weight, including compact tracked excavators, wheeled excavators, skid steers and compact tracked loaders.

Simon Tobin, Managing Director of Tobin Plant, said: “We are very excited about this new opportunity. The Hyundai product has always been considered a good, reliable machine. With the new models that are coming to the market this year, customers should really take a look at these market-leading machines.”

With depots in Southwold and Lakenheath in Suffolk, Tobin Plant will provide service and factory-trained back-up, to new and existing Hyundai compact equipment customers across East Anglia. The company has many years of construction machinery experience and is looking forward to building the Hyundai brand across the region.

Tobin Plant has taken delivery of an initial batch of mini excavators and will be among the first in the UK to offer an all-new compact machine, that will be launched in the coming weeks. Mr Tobin is planning a number of local promotional events with potential customers across the region to demonstrate the line-up.

Glen Hampson, Hyundai’s Head of Compact Growth, welcomed the announcement, adding: “Having Simon and the team at Tobin Plant working with Hyundai is great news. With a rapidly growing range of compact equipment, we are keen to boost awareness of just what Hyundai has to offer, along with the great dealer network that we have to support those machines.”