Hyundai Adds HW150A CR to Wheeled Excavator Line-Up

Hyundai Construction Equipment is building upon the success of its growing A-Series range of wheeled excavators, with the launch of the compact radius HW150A CR.

Following the launch of the larger HW170A CR, the HW150A CR promises to become the flagship of the A-Series wheeled excavator range, in answer to the growing demand for a more utility and service oriented wheeled machine in the 15-17 tonne segment.

The HW150A CR joins the established HW140A, HW160A and the compact radius HW170A CR in the Hyundai line-up, providing a specification and operating weight to suit every application. The larger HW210A sits in a class above, though it delivers the same combination of controllability and productive power.

Already a popular choice with leading national rental businesses and contractors, the Hyundai A-Series machines have taken operator comfort and control to a new level, delivering a highly productive excavator, with attractive total cost of ownership for customers. The HW150A CR uses the same Cummins B4.5 diesel engine as the HW140A, HW160A and the HW170A CR, with an output of 129kW (173hp) at 2,200rpm.

This 4.5-litre engine uses a wastegate turbocharger and a proven Flex Module after-treatment system. This two-can exhaust system brings together a Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) to meet the EU Stage V emissions regulations. There is no requirement for costly Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) and the engine has no requirement for manual DPF regeneration. A reversible cooling fan is available for dusty working environments.

The engine drives a Bosch Rexoth load sensing hydraulic system and a fully hydrostatic, four-wheel drive powertrain. The load sensing system allows load independent flow control, which makes it easier for the operator to work boom, dipper arm, bucket and slew function simultaneously. This improves controllability and boosts productivity, while reducing fuel use and cutting emissions.

Stable construction

As with the other models in the A-Series range, the upper structure has been repositioned on the lower chassis, contributing to a reduced tailswing, while increasing stability during travel and improving lifting and digging capabilities. A new swing bearing design offers improved stability and durability, while new, lighter mud guards, cover the whole wheel, turning with the wheel when steering. Safety valves are available on the ram lock cylinders on the front, steering axle.

The extremely short swing radius allows the machine to confidently work within confined job sites, without risk of impact. The HW150A CR features an automatic digging brake, that locks the front axle oscillation and the service brake, allowing the operator to start work as soon as the machine stops travelling.

Customers can specify the lower chassis layout of the machine to suit their specific operational requirements. The lower attachments, including dozer blade and front and rear outriggers, are fully interchangeable. The rear parallel-frame dozer blade has an increased range, delivering additional stability while digging or lifting and boosting productivity in site clearance. The additional reach also provides space around the wheels for maintenance. Preparation for a towing hitch is offered as an option.

The HW150A CR has a revised front attachment design, with the dipper arm hydraulic cylinder reversed to provide increased protection of the ram. The machine can be delivered with a choice of monoboom or two-piece design, to suit the customer. The boom and arm cylinders have safety valves as standard, to boost safety on site.

Cab design

All A-Series excavators benefit from the latest Hyundai cab design, with improved steps for easy access. The cab features increased glazing on the door and roof hatch, for improved visibility and the upper and lower windscreen glass comes with larger, parallel wipers for improved coverage.

The cab features Hyundai’s 8” touchscreen display, for access to all machine functions and controls settings. There is also a Jog Dial Module and function switches, to navigate menus within the touchscreen.

Despite its compact radius dimensions, the engine cover size has been reduced, to further improve visibility to the rear of the machine. Wheeled A-Series models feature Hyundai’s Advanced Around View Monitoring (AAVM) system, that uses cameras to provide the operator with a 360 view of the machine on the in-cab monitor. The system includes Intelligent Moving Object Detection (IMOD) alerting the operator to the presence of other workers or objects within a 5m range of machine operation.

The steering column has been improved, with three-way adjustment that allows any operator size to get comfortable. Proportional joystick controls are standard and joystick steering with directional control can also be specified as an option. All working functions are at the operator’s fingertips, with ram-lock switches and directional control integrated into the lever head. Cruise control and an optional ride control function are available for smoother travel, with less operator effort required.

The excavator boasts a revised pedal layout and an improved floor mat to make it easier for the operator to clean the cab floor. Forward, neutral and reverse can now be accessed through a switch on the servo lever, rather than through an additional pedal, further improving space on the cab floor.

Auxiliary attachment hydraulic flows and pressures can be stored in a memory that can be accessed through the on-board machine display. This allows the operator to rapidly switch between attachments, reducing unproductive downtime. The attachment controls now feature a continuous operation detent, for breaker or crusher use, further improving convenience for the operator.