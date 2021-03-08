HYpost – a ‘smart’ way to hand sanitise on site

Experts have estimated that it could be considerable time before we can return to our usual day to day activities without the need to wear a face mask and have sanitiser at the ready. As gloomy as it may seem, for the foreseeable future, we are living in this ‘new normal’, thanks to the far-reaching and deadly impact of the coronavirus.

Experts say that 80% of all infections are transmitted by hands, therefore hand sanitisers are a crucial front-line defence to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The coronavirus pandemic has potentially changed the way we work forever and advice from government is to work from home if you can, however, this is something construction workers simply cannot do.

The Construction Leadership Council has compiled a list of recommendations for keeping work places Covid-secure. Among these recommendations are extra handwashing facilities, where possible across worksites, and if soap and water are not readily available, the provision of hand sanitiser is crucial.

Recognising that sanitisation is an essential activity in the prevention of COVID-19 is one of the first steps towards providing a safe working environment. This inspired award winning, Leeds-based industrial product designer, Ronis Perdios, to create the new HYpost system, which is a uniquely designed foot operated hand sanitiser dispenser.

The HYpost is a robust, practical, affordable, and stylish solution to providing ‘smart’ hand sanitisation for construction sites, temporary or permanent offices and welfare cabins. There’s a high vis yellow option, light grey or dark stone.

The unit is built to last and is manufactured using rotation moulding and reinforced with a metal subframe which makes it the ideal product for your average construction site. It is constructed with an antimicrobial outer body, which in layman’s terms means that the casing has the ability to kill germs and prevents their growth.

The system benefits from ‘flexible’ installation and has the options of being freestanding, with the addition of the stabilising foot plate, which is included, or it can be bolted to the ground to be installed permanently or alternatively secured to a chain or padlock.

The HYpost also has a generous five litre capacity with more than 4500 reuses between fills. A level window indicates when the system needs a top up and large refilling port will reduce the time spent refilling.

Designer, Ronis Perdios explains why the HYpost is unique to other products, “As the severity of COVID-19 was becoming more widely recognised, I noticed that the metal hand sanitising stations flooding the market didn’t really have any long-term consideration in their design from a health and safety and also from a maintenance time perspective.

“The point to a hands-free operation is to avoid touching things including nozzles, bottles etc but this should be as important for the people who have to clean and refill the units, and not just for the users. Gel capacity and dispense quantity were another issue that was not widely considered from a high footfall perspective. We addressed all of these issues and the HYpost was born; a product that is able to fit within real world, human centred environments.”