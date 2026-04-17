HX300 Delivers Increased Power and Performance

Hyundai is introducing the HX300, the latest model in the Next Generation crawler excavator line-up. As with the larger HX360 and HX400 that were launched at Bauma in 2025, the HX300 is powered by a Hyundai diesel engine. The 30-tonne class excavator also features Full Electrohydraulic (FEH) controls, for improved operator precision and increased fuel efficiency.

Hyundai DX08 diesel engine delivers a 9% power boost

Full Electrohydraulic (FEH) electric joysticks and pump control

Reduced fuel consumption and increased efficiency

Heavier counterweight contributes to industry-leading lifting capacity

Increased cab comfort with 12.8” touchscreen monitors

The HX300 is the third Next Generation crawler model launched by Hyundai in the last year. Weighing 31,820kg, the machine is powered by Hyundai’s award-winning DX08 six-cylinder diesel engine. This Stage V compliant powerplant delivers 207kW (277hp) in the HX300, an increase of 9% versus the previous 30-tonne A-Series machine, along with 1,230Nm of torque.

In combination with EPOS (Electric Power Optimising System) hydraulic control, the engine consumes up to 7% less fuel than in the previous machine and 30% less AdBlue. Customers will also see a reduction in service costs, as oil and filter change intervals have been doubled, to 1,000 hours, minimising downtime and boosting productive uptime on site.

As with the larger models, the HX300 has Hyundai’s Full Electrohydraulic (FEH) hydraulic system. This includes electric joysticks, that communicate by wire with the valve block. This eliminates hydraulic loss through pilot controls and offers the operator the opportunity to fine tune individual hydraulic functions to their exact requirements. They can adjust the sensitivity and response of the levers to their own preference, settings that can be memorised within the system to that operator’s key.

The Next Generation excavators incorporate a host of smart technologies, to assist the operator and boost productivity. This includes optional 2D machine guidance and control, with bucket, slew and grade assist, with the ability to upgrade to a 3D system. The machines can have an automatic weighing function, allowing operators to accurately load trucks and deliver production data.

Safety has been improved along with productivity, with Lift Assist and Advanced Lift Assist providing visual safety zones for lifting operations. The Next generation excavators also come with an E-Boundary function, allowing the operator to set ceiling, floor and wall limits to prevent collisions and improve site safety.

These can be used in conjunction with the upgraded Smart Around View Monitor (SAVM) system, which now comes with six cameras mounted around the machine incorporating an AI-based human detection and recognition system. In addition, Radar Object detection alerts the operator to nearby hazards with visual and audible warnings. An automatic stop function can halt the machine’s movements if the operator ignores the audible warnings. For other site operatives, the Next Generation models have four-corner beacons on the cab roof, ensuring that the lights can be seen from any direction. There is also an external microphone that allows the operator to communicate with other site personnel.

The Next Generation cab takes operator comfort to a completely new level, with one or an optional two 12.8” full HD touchscreen monitor. A Digital Key option allows operators to enter and start the machine from their smartphone, a feature that can be shared with up to six operatives and transport drivers. Premium seating, multi-channel infotainment and luxury cab matting are all offered in a Comfort Pack and the cab has welcome lighting. The internal noise level is just 68dB(A), one of the quietest cabs in this size class.

The HX300 has an 11% longer track length, now 4,040mm and a 6% heavier counterweight. This combination results in a sector-leading lifting capacity over the front and the side of the machine. The standard monoboom is 6,245mm long, with a 3,100mm dipper arm. This provides a dipper tearout force of 141kN and a bucket tearout of 206kN.

The HX300 brings the benefits of the Next Generation to a new market sector. With more power, increased stability, a host of automated operator assistance functions and improved machine control, the excavator delivers for the customer and for the operator in the cab. The machine will be offered in three build configurations: the standard HX300, a narrow track HX300N and a long-reach HX300LR, to meet the needs of customers across Europe.