HSS Proservice Marketplace Launches Integrated Hire and Buy Service

Europe’s largest building services marketplace has launched an integrated Hire & Buy service that allows contractors to hire equipment and purchase building materials, with the HSS ProService Marketplace model making it easy to search and place orders from multiple suppliers on a single platform.

The enhanced offer brings together equipment hire, materials and expert support in the same place, giving customers a quick, seamless and convenient way to source what they need. Whether for a major national infrastructure project or a busy building site, materials and equipment, both large and small, electrified or manual, are available to order quickly, via multiple suppliers on a single invoice.

Tom Shorten, CEO of HSS ProService Marketplace, said: “Our customers are telling us they want simplicity and our new service has been built around one clear need: flexibility. Whether the contract is big or small, our customers want one place where they can hire the equipment, buy the materials and procure what they need quickly. The new Hire & Buy service on HSS ProService Marketplace is our response to that.”

From concrete mixers, sand and cement for smaller projects, through to 4m access towers or power solutions to commercial grade timber, specialist equipment and large-scale site requirements, customers can now access a broader range of products and services in a way that suits how they prefer to buy.

By combining hire & buy into one service, HSS Pro Marketplace is strengthening its position as a practical, convenient one stop shop for contractors and tradespeople. The new offer is designed to reduce the friction, delays and admin burden that can come with managing multiple suppliers, helping customers keep site projects on time and budget.