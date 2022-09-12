HSENI launch workplace transport inspection campaign in Northern Ireland Quarries

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) will be carrying out a workplace transport inspection at quarries across Northern Ireland this Autumn.

HSENI inspectors will be conducting focused inspections to assess the management of workplace transport risks, targeting three key areas required to manage workplace transport effectively, and amongst other issues will include the following:

1) Safe Site

Is there a traffic management plan in place for the quarry? Are pedestrians and vehicles adequately segregated? Is there suitable edge protection in place on haul roads and rock traps in place at faces adjacent to haul roads? Are there designated routes for pedestrians to travel around the quarry?

2) Safe Vehicle

Are measures in place to ensure vehicle all-round visibility? Are procedures in place to carry out pre-use checks and report defects? Is daily brake testing carried out on vehicles operating in the quarry? Have statutory examinations been completed for vehicles used for lifting?

3) Safe Driver

Do drivers hold adequate licenses / training certificates for the vehicles they are authorized to drive? Is there a program of driver refresher training in place? Are there measures in place to prevent drivers falling from height during sheeting / loading activities?

Comments HSENI Principal Inspector Brian Pryce: “Unfortunately workplace transport continues to be an area responsible for fatalities and major injuries in the workplace. Beginning in September our Inspectors will be visiting quarries throughout Northern Ireland to ensure effective controls are in place to manage the risks associated with workplace transport.”

HSENI Inspectors will be providing information and advice during the inspection campaign. Where significant risks are found Inspectors may take enforcement action in order to achieve compliance with health and safety legislation to ensure that the risks are properly managed.

Practical guidance on how you may manage work related transport risks on site can be found in HSG136 – ‘A guide to workplace transport safety’. This is available at the link below www.hse.gov.uk/pubns/priced/hsg136.pdf