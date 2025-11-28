HSENI and Mid Ulster District Council Join Forces to Tackle Work-Related Ill Health

Mid Ulster District Council and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) have joined forces to help promote the importance of tackling major causes of work-related ill health with the aim of protecting workers’ wellbeing.

The initiative is part of HSENI’s year-long Workplace Health Campaign addressing occupational diseases such as cancers, chronic lung conditions, musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and work-related mental wellbeing.

It urges everyone to become aware of occupational diseases that can arise out of workplace activities if hazards are not properly controlled. And also challenges all involved to find out if they have the information they need to remove the risk or reduce it to an acceptable level.

During a visit, hosted by Council Chair, Councillor Frances Burton, HSENI revealed that work-related ill health is estimated as having a societal cost to Northern Ireland of over £390m each year, with average figures indicating that there could be over 300 deaths per year and thousands more suffering health problems due to work-related illnesses.

Robert Kidd, Chief Executive of HSENI, said no-one’s job was worth losing their life or health over.

“These figures tell a stark story about the impact work-related ill health is having on our society, our workforce and our health service. We need to take urgent action now to ensure every workplace is one where the health risks are properly managed” he said.

“No one should lose their life or develop ill health simply as a result of the job they do. Yet, it is estimated that over 300 people die each year due to work-related disease and thousands more left living with serious and debilitating health conditions, with an estimated cost of over £390 million per year to society. But these aren’t just statistics, they represent real people and real loss.

“So, we are delighted that the Mid Ulster District Council and its Chair are joining with us to help address this problem by supporting our Workplace Health campaign, promoting our key messages and encouraging employers to take practical steps to protect workers’ health. Everyone deserves to return home with their health protected as well as their safety. By working in partnership with the council we can reach more employers, share practical guidance and support healthier, more productive workplaces,” Robert added.

Chair, Councillor Frances Burton, said: “As a council, we are fully committed to working alongside the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) to help create safer, healthier workplaces across Mid Ulster. Far too many families and communities continue to feel the impact of avoidable accidents and ill health caused by work. This campaign is an important reminder that good health and safety practices are not just legal obligations—they are vital to protecting lives, livelihoods and the wellbeing of our workforce.

“Mid Ulster has a proud industrial and agricultural heritage, and we want every person who goes to work in the morning to return home safely at the end of the day. By supporting this initiative, we are encouraging local employers and employees alike to make health and safety a shared priority.”