Hodge Plant Takes on Hyundai Across Scotland

Hyundai Construction Equipment has appointed Hodge Plant as its dealer for Scotland. The company, based in Hamilton, will cover the whole country, aside from Dumfries and Galloway. Sales and support will initially be based at the head office site in Hamilton, where the company’s main workshops, sales operation, parts facility and service operations are located.

Hodge Plant already has plans for expansion, with building works underway at its Stirling/Northern depot. Once completed in Spring 2027, the depot will strengthen coverage across central, northern and rural Scotland. In addition, Hodge Plant operates through an extensive network of sub-dealers across Scotland and the Northern Islands. These locations will have sales and service capabilities, providing wider support to customers across the country.

“The Hodge and Hyundai relationship is an exciting step forward for both companies and we believe it has the potential to establish a leading construction equipment dealership in Scotland,” said Alistair Hodge, Managing Director.

Hodge Plant currently has four road-based service engineers, supported by the workshops, a fabricator and an in-house paint facility. They are backed up the wider company support structure, that includes parts, service administration and management and by the sub-dealer network.

“Our aim is to provide Hyundai customers with an aftersales service that they can depend upon, for on-site maintenance and breakdown support, warranty and workshop repairs, fabrication and parts supply,” said Mr Hodge.

The company joins the Hyundai dealer network at an exciting time, as the manufacturer builds upon the successful launch of its Next Generation crawler excavators and broadens its product line-up, to incorporate dozers, articulated haulers, compact tracked excavators, wheeled excavators and loaders, skid steers and compact tracked loaders.

Bart van Berkel, Hyundai’s Head of Network and Dealer Development, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hodge Plant to the Hyundai team. The company has a fantastic reputation for service and customer support, that perfectly matches our ambitions.”

Hyundai Regional Sales Manager Stephen Cook added: “Hodge Plant has already sold its first machines into the Scottish market and we look forward to working together to realise the full potential of this partnership.”

“Hyundai offers a strong, modern, reliable product range that fits well with the needs of Scottish contractors, plant hire companies, civil engineering firms, and owner operators,’ said Mr Hodge. “For Hodge Plant, this partnership is about more than simply selling machines, it is about building long-term customer relationships, through strong aftersales support, parts availability, technical knowledge, and a commitment to service.

“Our mission at Hodge is to become the company of choice for both customers and employees. We want customers to know they are dealing with a business that understands the industry, supports the product properly and is committed to keeping their machines working. At the same time, we want to continue building a business where our staff, engineers and sales teams can grow, develop and be proud of the service we provide.”