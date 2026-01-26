Historic Tractor Collection Assembled Over Five Decades to Go Under the Hammer

Wilsons Auctions is delighted to announce a landmark Vintage Tractor Auction, showcasing the lifelong collection of renowned enthusiast Ronnie Deering of Newtownards. Curated over more than 55 years, this remarkable assembly represents one of the most significant offerings of agricultural heritage to come to market in recent years.

Running from Wednesday 28th January until Friday 30th January at 2pm, the timed online auction will feature an extensive catalogue of vintage tractors dating from 1918 to 1969. This rare release brings together outstanding examples of engineering history, sourced from locations across the UK, Europe, and as far afield as Australia.

The standout entries include:

1969 John Deere 4020 Classic Diesel Tractor

1922 Case 12/20 Crossmotor Petrol/TVO

Fully Original 1938 Case Model L Petrol/TVO

1949 Chamberlin 40K

1949 Hanomag R45 with pitch pine cab

Ronnie’s dedication to the preservation of agricultural machinery is reflected in the exceptional breadth and condition of the collection. With many of the collection sourced from Australia, this is a testament to his commitment to acquiring the finest and most unique examples available.

This collection represents a significant opportunity for collectors, enthusiasts, and restorers to acquire tractors of genuine historical importance, many of which retain original features and the authenticity that defines well‑preserved vintage machinery.

Of particular interest is the 1922 Case 12/20 Crossmotor Tractor, which participated in the Cooley Vintage Festival and helped set the Guinness World Record for the most veteran tractors ploughing simultaneously, totalling 4,572 tractors on 5 August 2007.

Beyond the machinery itself, Ronnie’s collection reflects decades of personal memories. Many of the tractors were enjoyed on club runs, where Ronnie and his children spent countless weekends taking part in events across the community. These outings became an important part of family life, creating lasting memories and strengthening the connection between the collection and the people who shared it with him.

Ronnie went on to explain, “Letting go of this collection hasn’t been an easy decision. These tractors have been part of my life for more than fifty years, and every one of them has a story behind it. I’ve travelled across the world to find the right pieces, but some of my favourite memories are much closer to home – taking the tractors out on runs with my children and meeting people who were just as passionate as I was. I hope whoever buys them will enjoy them every bit as much as we did, and that they continue to be cared for and appreciated for the history they carry.”

Richard McFetridge, Plant, Machinery and Commercial Manager commented: “We are honoured to be entrusted to manage Ronnie’s lifelong collection through auction. It’s a privilege to offer buyers a rare opportunity to secure pieces of genuine agricultural history, and we expect strong interest from collectors across the UK and further afield.”

Viewing will take place in Newtownards on Monday 26th January from 10am to 5pm, giving buyers the chance to inspect the collection in person ahead of bidding.

To browse the auction catalogue, or for more information, please click here. Alternatively, enquiries can be directed to Richard McFetridge on +44 (0) 2890 342 626 or via email at [email protected].