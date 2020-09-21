Hire Awards of Excellence 2020 winners announced at virtual awards ceremony

Winners of the Hire Awards of Excellence were announced at a virtual awards ceremony, live streamed to more than 50 companies from within the hire industry for plant, tool, equipment and events sectors on 16th September 2020.

Outgoing HAE EHA CEO Graham Arundell received the Outstanding Contribution to Hire award, as he made the announcement, association chair, Brian Sherlock, said: “Since January 2007, Graham Arundell, as CEO of the association has increased member numbers, restructured the organisation to meet the challenges faced whether that was the financial crash of 2008, driving more commerciality within the association or giving us a voice within Government and the market. I would like to thank him on behalf of the Board and members of HAE EHA for his dedication and drive which has seen the organisation change fundamentally since he has been in position.”

Successful companies on the day included Sunbelt Rentals, who collected the awards for Website of the Year and SafeHire Event Hire Company of the Year; AFI Uplift who’s staff members received individual accolades for both Young Apprentice of the Year and Workshop Manager of the Year and Cardiff based independent Mile Hire who were awarded the coveted SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year Turnover Up To £10 million.

Travis Perkins were also big winners on the day, receiving the awards for Best Use of New Media and SafeHire Plant, Tool & Equipment Hire Company of the Year Turnover Over £10 million. Commenting on their success, Catherine Gibson, tool hire managing director at Travis Perkins, said: “It’s a huge honour to have received two acclaimed awards in such highly contested HAE categories. It is truly great to be recognised as the benchmark and gold standard. Our safety initiative, based on the key insight and root cause of safety incidents, was implemented by a knowledgeable team who worked tirelessly to ensure Travis Perkins set the right example.

“The same desire to push boundaries also applies to how we utilise new media channels, being able to showcase the breadth of equipment available via a highly engaging digital video. We are delighted to be receiving these two accolades and well done to the Travis Perkins teams across Tool Hire operations, marketing, safety and group technology services.”

Individual Awards

On the individual award front, Rob Thompson, general manager, GoHire was the recipient of this year’s Hire Manager of the Year and Hire Achiever of the Year awards, and was clearly thrilled to have his accomplishments acknowledged, saying: “Winning both Hire Manager of the Year and the overall Hire Achiever of the Year awards is a huge honour. I was watching the live stream with family and work colleagues, when both awards were announced everybody was ecstatic. I have already received numerous congratulations from clients and staff.”

Whilst the finalists and wider hire industry were obviously sad not to have been able to celebrate together, feedback for the virtual awards ceremony has been incredibly positive.

Commenting on its success, Graham Arundell, CEO, HAE EHA said: “We just couldn’t let 2020 end without recognition for everyone who had put a lot of time and effort into their submissions for this year’s Hire Awards of Excellence. It was a different format from our usual awards evening, certainly from an organisational perspective but shows what can be achieved. We would certainly not hold back from using this technology in future if necessary, plus some of our VR developments would significantly enhance the production and viewer experience. Onwards now to 2021, time to start preparing your entry!”

All the winners and a replay of the virtual Hire Awards of Excellence 2020 can be viewed here.