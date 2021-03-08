Hillhead postpones for Another Year

Following a review of the Government roadmap to ease COVID-19 restrictions announced on 22 February, the QMJ Group has made the decision to again postpone Hillhead – by another 12 months.

Hillhead event director Richard Bradbury explained: ‘Under these guidelines, it is clear that the show will not be able to operate legally in June this year.

‘Our priority is to provide the Hillhead experience that our exhibitors and visitors have come to expect but, with the continuing uncertainty around travel restrictions and social distancing measures, this is not achievable in 2021.

‘By delaying the show until June 2022, the full benefits of a completed vaccination programme will have filtered through, allowing us to deliver a safe and vibrant event.

‘The team look forward to welcoming you back to Hillhead Quarry, Buxton, from 21–23 June 2022.’