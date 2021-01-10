Hillhead Digital rescheduled to March

Following consultation with exhibitors and speakers, Hillhead Digital is being moved back three weeks to allow for the longer lead times that are anticipated as a result of the new national lockdown.

Show director Richard Bradbury explained: ‘We appreciate that with schools now closed until at least half-term and much of the workforce working from home until the end of February, it makes sense to build in some more time to allow the industry to get the most from Hillhead Digital at the end of March.’

More than 250 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation, with the new Hillhead Digital platform being demonstrated to customers later this month and on track to go live from mid-March.

Meanwhile, the Digitalization and Decarbonization programmes of the New Horizons I Building the Recovery Conference are already oversubscribed, with plans in place to add a fifth ‘Industry Spotlight’ stream to accommodate wider demand for participation in the event.

Hillhead Digital is free to attend. You will be able to access 60 seminars over two days, gain access to hundreds of suppliers and network with industry peers in an online, digital environment.

To keep up to date with the latest show news, visit: www.hillhead.com/digital

To book a virtual booth at Hillhead Digital, e-mail Anna Gibiino at: anna.gibiino@qmj.co.uk; or call: +44 (0)115 945 3897 / 07969 813250.