Hillhead Back to Business and More Sustainable Than Ever

Held in a limestone quarry at Buxton in Derbyshire, Hillhead is celebrating 40 years of the iconic quarrying, construction, and recycling exhibition between June 21st and 23rd 2022 and it is taking a more sustainable approach than ever before.

Over the past four decades Hillhead has grown to be a show like no other – from the humble beginnings of the very first exhibition held in 1982 at Jackdaw Crag Quarry, to the spectacular and unique experience it is today.

Being the largest exhibition of its kind anywhere in the world, Hillhead provides a unique setting for exhibitors and visitors alike to do business amongst live working demonstrations and static displays.

The 2022 show will feature more exhibitors than ever before following an extension to the showground, allowing a host of new companies to exhibit alongside Hillhead regulars. From ‘heavy kit’ to ancillary products and services, Hillhead serves the whole of the quarrying, construction and recycling industry.

Some 20,000 visitors will also enjoy several new additions to the site, with a new-look registration area, re-configured demonstration areas and the opportunity to get even closer to the live action in the Quarry Face demonstration area.

Indeed, the working demonstration areas are what make Hillhead unique. Having the opportunity to see plant and equipment doing a real ‘job of work’ in a live quarry environment is invaluable for both exhibitors and visitors alike.

Hard-Wired

The organisers have also confirmed an ambitious site-development programme for this summer’s event, which will see hard-wired fibre-optic broadband installed strategically across the showground.

The new solution will deliver three times the bandwidth provided at the last event, increasing capacity from 300mb to more than a gigabit. Event director Richard Bradbury explained: ‘The application of digital tools in quarrying and construction is becoming increasingly prevalent, so it’s important that Hillhead keeps ahead of the curve, enabling our exhibitors to showcase the latest technology available to the industry.

‘This investment will allow exhibitors to book more powerful internet packages at a lower cost than before. Free Wi-Fi hotspots will also be available around the site for visitors to download their e-mails and go online.’

More Sustainable

All of the electrics serving the 270 exhibitors in the main indoor exhibition areas at Hillhead will be powered by Crown HVO Fuel. Swapping from fossil fuel to HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) will help reduce up to 90% of net CO2 emissions.

More facilities will also be available throughout the site to maximise the recycling options for visitors’ waste. These will include dedicated bins for food waste, dry recycling (paper, card, tin, aluminium etc), general waste, and glass. Skips will also be available throughout the build and breakdown periods for exhibitors to recycle wood, metals, and general waste.

The official caterers for Hillhead are eliminating all single-use plastics, including plastic utensils, straws, and water bottles, so visitors are asked to bring a reusable bottle to the show or buy a Hillhead-branded one from the merchandise shop at RC23.

Solar-powered

Hillhead has partnered with BauWatch to provide a solar-powered security solution throughout the site using their ‘Solar Duo’ self-powered tower system.The organisers will also be experimenting with other solar-powered applications with a view to increasing the amount of solar power used as part of the energy mix going forward.

Plant & Civil Engineer will be there to bring you some of the highlights; you can read more in the forthcoming print issue of the magazine.