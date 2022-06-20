Hillhead Back to Business and More Sustainable Than Ever

Held in a limestone quarry at Buxton in Derbyshire, Hillhead is celebrating 40 years of the iconic quarrying, construction, and recycling exhibition between June 21st and 23rd 2022 and it is taking a more sustainable approach than ever before.

Over the past four decades Hillhead has grown to be a show like no other – from the humble beginnings of the very first exhibition held in 1982 at Jackdaw Crag Quarry, to the spectacular and unique experience it is today.

Being the largest exhibition of its kind anywhere in the world, Hillhead provides a unique setting for exhibitors and visitors alike to do business amongst live working demonstrations and static displays.

The 2022 show features more exhibitors than ever before following an extension to the showground, allowing a host of new companies to exhibit alongside Hillhead regulars. From ‘heavy kit’ to ancillary products and services, Hillhead serves the whole of the quarrying, construction and recycling industry.

Some 20,000 visitors will also enjoy several new additions to the site, with a new-look registration area, re-configured demonstration areas and the opportunity to get even closer to the live action in the Quarry Face demonstration area.

Indeed, the working demonstration areas are what make Hillhead unique. Having the opportunity to see plant and equipment doing a real ‘job of work’ in a live quarry environment is invaluable for both exhibitors and visitors alike.

There are separate demonstration areas, including:

Quarry Face – three benches spanning the length of the quarry face will host over 35 machines including excavators, wheel loaders, dumptrucks, dozers, cold planers, hydraulic breakers, screening buckets and mist cannons.

Rock Processing – also known as ‘Crusher Alley’ where a range of tracked and skid-mounted crushers, screens, scalping grids and stockpiling conveyors can be viewed.

Recycling – located to the south of the exhibition site, this area shows a range of specialist crushers, shredders, screens and washing equipment.

Hard-Wired

The organisers have also confirmed an ambitious site-development programme for this summer’s event, which will see hard-wired fibre-optic broadband installed strategically across the showground.

The new solution will deliver three times the bandwidth provided at the last event, increasing capacity from 300mb to more than a gigabit. Event director Richard Bradbury explained: ‘The application of digital tools in quarrying and construction is becoming increasingly prevalent, so it’s important that Hillhead keeps ahead of the curve, enabling our exhibitors to showcase the latest technology available to the industry.

‘This investment will allow exhibitors to book more powerful internet packages at a lower cost than before. Free Wi-Fi hotspots will also be available around the site for visitors to download their e-mails and go online.’

‘We would also like to thank our Wi-Fi sponsor for 2022, Spillard Safety Systems who will be launching their next generation Spillard.Live, a video telematics and management platform built from the ground up for the industries they support’.