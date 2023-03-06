Hillhead announces extension to Showground Pavilion

Hillhead 2024 will mark the launch of the renamed Showground Pavilion. Previously known as the Main Pavilion and extended for the 2024 event, the area will now be home to over 180 exhibitors, creating more than 1,300m² of additional indoor space.

This will help to offset some of the space lost in the Registration Pavilion, which is being slightly reduced in size following visitor feedback. This will shorten the walk for visitors into the showground and also create space for a dedicated exhibitor entrance structure.

Event manager Harvey Sugden explained: ‘For the last few shows we have been unable to meet the demand for internal space and with the Registration Pavilion at capacity, it made sense to extend the Showground Pavilion.’

He continued: ‘The structure will also house the newly designed Hillhead Café, which has been relocated to the centre of the site and will offer a wider range of refreshments as well as an outdoor terraced seating area and a networking lounge serving fresh barista coffee.’

It has also been announced that there will be an upgrading of the air conditioning provision in both structures.

Hillhead 2024 takes place at Tarmac’s Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton, from 25-27 June.