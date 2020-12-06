Hill Engineering appoints exclusive dealer in Italy

Northern Ireland-based specialist excavator attachments manufacturer Hill Engineering has appointed CAME SRL as exclusive dealer for the full range of Hill products to be sold in Italy. CAME will hold stocks of new products and spare parts to support planned growth in the Italian market.

CAME designs and manufactures a wide range of earth-moving machine attachments. The company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021, was started by the uncle of company president Roberto Dovigo. To help it offer an ever more complete range of quality products to its customers, CAME chose Hill Engineering as the partner to fulfill those requirements.

John Lines, Head of Global Business Development for Hill Engineering, said: “We have been working with Roberto and his team at CAME for some time now. I have been delighted with their knowledge of their local market and the enthusiasm they have shown towards Hill products. I am confident their appointment will enhance our position in Italy, and I look forward to greater success with them in the future.”

Roberto Dovigo, president of CAME srl, said: “Hill Engineering is an acknowledged global specialist in the design and manufacture of fully automatic hydraulic pin grabber quick couplers. Our collaboration with John Lines and his team at Hill Engineering has been very fruitful from the start. We have the same target, that is to get high achievements in the Italian market which is so difficult and competitive.”

Hill Engineering is based in Newry, County Down. Ian Hill, the founder, began manufacturing quick couplers, buckets and other types of excavator attachment there in 1994, initially for the domestic market.

Then in 2011, Ian developed the Hill Tefra coupler, which was the first coupler to fully comply with what has since become a global safety standard. Today, Hill attachments are sold extensively throughout Europe and many other global markets, including North America, Australia and New Zealand.