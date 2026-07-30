Henry Brothers Opens New Office as Part of Ongoing UK Expansion

Leading construction company, Henry Brothers, has opened a new office in Edinburgh, marking a significant commitment in strengthening its presence in Scotland and building on its highly successful UK-wide growth strategy.

The opening of the office in Scotland’s capital, which is Henry Brothers’ sixth office location across the UK, further reinforces its long-term commitment to the Scottish construction market and provides an east coast base to complement its current west coast offices.

With a continuous presence in Scotland since 1997, the Edinburgh office will support Henry Brothers’ expanding portfolio of regional projects.

This includes Frogston Primary School, Aberlady Primary School, various projects in His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde and Royal Naval Armaments Depot Coulport, RAF Lossiemouth, and the Army Reserve Centre in Dunfermline, all of which highlight the company’s growing track record of delivering high-quality work in Scotland.

Nick McKeown, Regional Director for Scotland, said: “Opening our new Edinburgh office is an important step in our ongoing expansion across the UK.

“Scotland is a key market for Henry Brothers, and establishing a dedicated base in its capital city, alongside our existing office in Glasgow, enhances our ability to deliver high quality projects and build new relationships.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary, this move reflects our ambition for the next chapter of growth.”

Jody Wilkinson, Managing Director for Northern Ireland and Scotland, added: “Our presence in Edinburgh positions us at the heart of Scotland’s construction landscape.

“It allows us to better serve our clients and continue building on the foundations we’ve established here. We’re excited about the opportunities this brings and look forward to expanding our team and project portfolio across the region, knowing that we’re Altogether Stronger.”

The opening of the Edinburgh office comes at a landmark moment for Henry Brothers, which celebrates 50 years in business in September. Over the past five decades, the company has grown from a local construction firm in Magherafelt into a leading UK-wide contractor.