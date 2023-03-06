Henry Brothers’ CR Director Named Sustainability Business Leader of the Year

Ian Henry, Corporate Responsibility Director at construction company Henry Brothers, has been named Sustainability Business Leader of the Year at Northern Ireland’s first ever Sustainability Awards.

With the aim of recognising those who have led their organisation through real change and encouraged others to do the same, Ian was deemed a worthy winner for his success in finding sustainable solutions that ensure Henry Brothers acts in a responsible manner.

Speaking of Ian’s passion, David Henry, Managing Director of Henry Brothers, commented: “Since joining the business nearly forty years ago, Ian has been dedicated to driving the company’s wide range of sustainable initiatives.

“He champions innovation and has driven Henry Brothers to reduce its impact on the environment whilst having a positive effect on the communities in which we operate.

“In addition to the tangible impact that Ian has had on Henry Brothers and the wider industry, he is true to his values and embodies them in his personal life.

“Ian is a truly deserving winner and we are all extremely happy to see him named Sustainability Business Leader of the Year.”

Henry Brothers was also ‘Highly Commended’ in the Sustainable Business of the Year category, further cementing its achievements in leading the construction industry to make a sustainable transformation.

Since launching its ‘Journey to Net Zero’ in 2022, Henry Brothers has handed over its first net zero building, achieved Platinum in Business in the Community NI’s Environmental Benchmarking Survey, and replaced the old oil tanks at its Head Office to facilitate a change to hydrotreated vegetable oil fuel for central heating.

Ian added: “Sustainability is at the heart of our operations at Henry Brothers – so much so that we added it to our Core Values last year – and it is fantastic to see this acknowledged amongst our peers in the Northern Irish business community.

“Behind these awards is a dedicated workforce that is not only enthusiastic about bettering Henry Brothers’ environmental action, but educates clients and subcontractors to do the same. Together we are committed to taking proactive steps to achieving our goal of halving our CO2e emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.”