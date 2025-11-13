Helms TNT-Centret Joins Hyundai in Denmark and Norway

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe has appointed respected equipment distributor Helms TNT-Centret as its dealer for Denmark, from January 1, 2026.

The company, which has depots in Herning, Aarhus and Ringsted in Denmark and a network of dealers across Norway, is a third-generation family business, offering a wide range of machinery to the construction, agriculture, forestry and park / golf industries. Hyundai customers in Norway can contact Helms through any of its depots in Denmark.

The company will offer the full range of Hyundai Construction Equipment machinery, including the many new models launched earlier this year. Helms TNT-Centret is known for its exceptional levels of parts supply and after-care service, working as a valued partner to equipment customers across the two countries.

“The cooperation with Hyundai is seen as a perfect fit for both businesses, as Helms has identified construction equipment as its fastest growing sector,”said Bart van Berkel, Hyundai’s Head of Network Excellence Development.

“The company will exclusively market the Hyundai brand name and offer its best-in-class service levels to the Danish and Norwegian markets. Hyundai identified Helms as the leading partner based on its reputation in the market for putting the customer first.”

With more than 50 staff across the three locations, Helms TMT-Centret is run by joint CEOs Jakob and Allan Helms.