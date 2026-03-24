Health and Safety Authority Launches National Safety Drive to Tackle Leading Cause of Fatalities on Farms

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has commenced a national farm safety inspection campaign focusing on the safe use of tractors, machinery, quad bikes (ATVs) and other work vehicles on farms.

Vehicle-related incidents continue to be the leading cause of work-related fatalities in the agriculture sector and the authority is urging farmers and contractors to plan work carefully and take steps to protect themselves and others.

Ger Hartnett, Senior Agriculture Inspector with the HSA, said: “Our priority is to remind farmers that most serious injuries and fatalities involving tractors and machinery are preventable. Operators need to be adequately trained and competent, and essential maintenance, especially on braking, steering, hitching systems and vehicle visibility, must be carried out before work begins.”

HSA data continues to highlight the risks associated with tractors, loaders, trailers and quad bikes (ATVs). The authority is again stressing the dangers posed when children, elderly family members or bystanders are present near farm vehicles or machinery. The inspection campaign will also place a strong emphasis on the safe use of quad bikes, reminding farmers that proper training, maintenance and helmet use are essential.

During the campaign, HSA inspectors will be checking that farmers and contractors have:

Planned work activities in advance

Ensured all drivers and operators are trained and competent

Checked that brakes, handbrakes and parking brakes are fully functional

Maintained cabs, doors, steps and access points in good condition

Clean, undamaged and properly adjusted mirrors

Appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) for all operators, and

Organised work to prevent children and vulnerable individuals from entering work areas

Mr Hartnett added: “Farmers can significantly reduce their risk of serious injury by taking time to plan ahead, particularly during the busy spring period. We are asking all farmers and contractors to complete their farm safety risk assessment and to put the correct controls in place.”

The HSA is encouraging all farmers to familiarise themselves with best practices for tractor and machinery safety and to make use of the extensive resources available on the Authority’s website.

For further information on farm vehicle and machinery safety, visit www.hsa.ie/farmsafety.